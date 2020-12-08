Experts chart path for revival of Africa’s aviation sector

SOLUTION

Sector had been ailing even prior to the onset of the pandemic

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has called on African governments to embrace full liberalisation of the aviation sector, invoking the Yamoussoukro Decision, which established an arrangement for the gradual liberalisation of intra-Africa air transport services.

This came as the African continent is rallying to ensure that air transport system is at the forefront of all their collective objectives to realize Africa as a single economic bloc of 1.3 billion people with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of almost $3 trillion, for which they want to begin to focus and increase trade among themselves, as well as investment.

Sirika, who was among experts that met at the weekend to chart a course for African aviation going forward in response to the COVID-19, which has impacted and wreaked havoc in the sector in the continent, called for government supported loans, and other stimulants to aid the sector bounce back better.

The workshop was organised by the African Development Bank under the theme, African Aviation Recovery Conference: coordinating an efficient response to the COVID-19 crisis’s effects on the Aviation sector in Africa.

According to him, “Nigeria today has all its bilateral air service agreements with the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) and was also among the first ten countries that signed a commitment to implement the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).”

SAATM, a mechanism of the Yamoussoukro Decision, is an African Union flagship project to create a single unified air transport market in Africa that will advance the continent’s economic integration agenda.

Discussions touched on a number of challenges, including the urgent need of African airlines for government-supported loans, and other financial assistance in the short term, as well as the imperative to ensure that public health is a factor in efforts to build the sector back better and more competitively.

Others that made presentations included Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Dr. Fang Liu, the bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure, Industrialization, Private Sector, Solomon Quaynor, and regional development African Union Commission for Infrastructure and Energy, Dr. Amani Abou Zeid.

Quaynor emphasised the centrality of the aviation sector to Africa’s long-term goals by referencing three flagship projects of the AU’s Agenda 2063 that aim to advance open skies and closer connectivity: SAATM, the African Continental

Free Trade Area, and the African Passport-Free movement of people.

In a presentation, the bank Director’s for Infrastructure and Urban Development, Amadou Oumarou, made clear that the sector had been ailing even prior to the onset of the pandemic, plagued by market restrictions and high prices, as well as a poor record of safety and security. He stated that of the 200 airlines the European Union had blacklisted in 2016, over 50 per cent were African.

The pandemic’s aviation effects, while felt worldwide, have been sharpest in Africa, Oumarou said, a claim that was backed up by numerous panelists.

Nearly five million of the continent’s seven million aviation and tourism industry-related jobs have been lost in 2020, in addition to as much as $15 billion in revenue, half of this to African airlines.

The wide-ranging discussions touched on whether African airlines needed to consolidate to be viable, and offered numerous recommendations and solutions.

These included adopting aircraft leasing and other innovative practices to cut costs and build efficiencies, strengthening freight operations, which have been less hard hit than passenger traffic, and seizing direct opportunities presented by the imminent need to distribute COVID-19 vaccines across Africa.

“The time is now. All of us who have really been working on upstream issues such as SAATM, the World Bank, ourselves, the AU and others, now is the time to really pool our advocacy and resources to make this happen once and for all because if we continue to operate as a federation of 54 states as opposed to an integrated market, our economies will continue to be sub-optimal,” said Quaynor.

