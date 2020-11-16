Experts: Data key to navigating market shocks

Some financial experts have identified market data as critical to navigating shocks in the capital market.

The experts, who highlighted this at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) 5th Market Data Workshop 2020 hosted in collaboration with InfoWARE Limited at the weekend, noted that globally, there was an increasing reliance on market data as a fundamental tool for making sound financial decisions and the Nigerian case is no different.

The event, which held virtually was themed, “Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data.” Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “In Nigeria, the equities market recorded negative performance in the first quarter of the year, with the NSE All Share Index (ASI) posting a quarterly return of -20.65 percent in Q1’20.

“However, the market saw an upswing since April 2020, and has so far gained +31.67 per cent as at 12 November. This feat particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic can be attributed to smart investors bargain hunting and the release of positive year-end financial results of several listed companies, coupled with improved dividend declarations.

“It demonstrates the opportunities that abound in the market for discerning investors, even in a time of crisis, and underscores the importance of quality market data for investment decision-making.”

The first panel session of the event featured Felix Egbon, Group Head, Risk Management, Zenith Bank Plc; Tapa Das, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NG Clearing Limited; Oladipupo Oyefuga, Head, Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank; and Dr. Olaoluwa Simon Yaya, Sub Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan.

The panel session, which was moderated by Olufemi Balogun, Head, Market Services, NSE, highlighted the importance of building financial or investment models that can be tested with real-life situations. Panellists agreed that the unprecedented happenings of 2020 have proven that reliable realtime and historical data that can easily be understood is critical to building these models.

In addressing the topic, Adopting a Data Driven Culture: The Key to Innovation, the second panel session addressed changes in business operations occasioned by the COVID-19 and how the timeliness, accuracy and availability of data has been critical in shaping how they interact with stakeholders.

The panel session featured Uwa Agbonile, CEO and Chief Software Architect, Infoware Limited; Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG-Hermes; Saheed Bashir, CEO, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited; Carl Larry, Principal Consultant, Oil Outlooks and Opinions LLC; and was moderated by Dr. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director, BusinessDay Media Limited.

