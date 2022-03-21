Experts decry lack of elderly, child care services in Nigeria

Concerned by the health condition of the elderly, the children and other vulnerable in the country, experts yesterday decried the lack of care for Nigerian senior citizens and children, calling on the Federal Government to pay attention to the well-being of the senior citizens.

The health and social care experts said there is urgent need for the government to prioritise the need for special health care service for the elderly, saying those categories of citizens deserved adequate attention.

Speaking at the launching of Care Academy and the graduation ceremony of newly trained Nigerians on special care service, a director of Skills for Care and Corporate Limited, Titilayo Shonubi, said most elderly ones are left to suffer in Nigeria while other developed countries prioritise the well-being of their senior citizens.

Shonubi, who said that her firm in collaboration with the United Kingdom is training hundreds of Nigerians on acceptable care standards for the elderly and children for better job opportunities across the globe, decried the lack of professional care services in Nigeria.

She said it was high time Nigeria and Nigerians adopted professional care services, especially for the elderly, so they can live more meaningful lives. Shonubi said: “In Nigeria, we see keeping our elderly ones in care homes as a taboo, but that is wrong.

It is high time we begin to see the advantages in doing so. Most people work nine to five jobs and their elderly ones just sit at home bored, but when in a care home, they will relate with their peers on the same level and continue with activities they love to do.

These activities will help to stimulate their brains and earn them more active years.

