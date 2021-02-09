Experts, Diaspora community proffer solution to herders-farmers’ crisis

Experts across various fields of endeavours have proffered pragmatic solutions on how to end the incessant killings, kidnappings and crisis between herdsmen and farmers especially in the South-west region.

Lending their voices on how to tackle the crisis at a virtual session organised by Akin Fadeyi Foundation, entitled “Herdsmen: aside the bickering and the sound of war, what is the way forward”, the eminent Nigerians raised the alarm that Nigeria is edging dangerously towards becoming a failed state given the frightening scale of banditry, kidnapping and poor governance.

One of the veritable solutions proffered by the concerned Nigerians to nip the issue of kidnapping and ransom for kidnapped victims is for the banking sector to place red alert on high financial transactions which could be suspicious.

According to the convener, Akin Fadeyi, founder Akin Fadeyi Foundation, he lamented how famers-herders crisis has continuously caused so many casualties in the country, and how it is threatening the age-long unity of the country.

The session had in attendance seasoned panelists comprising; President, US-Nigeria Trade Council, Titus Olowokere; International Consultant, Chris Adetayo; Richard Akinnola; Aminu Yakubu; Broadcast Journalist Olajumoke Alawode James among others.

One of the panelists, Richard Akinnola, Executive Director at Media Law Center said, “The govt is complicit in what is happening especially in terms of peace and security. Until there is a decisive control to stem the tide, the danger is real. One cannot travel peacefully in the country.

Once the govt is not taking control, We’ll have non-state actors taking control”. Another panelist, Olajumoke Alawode James, a popular broadcast journalist, said ranching is how cattle are reared all over the world.

She lamented about the high rate of killings and kidnappings along the highway stressing that a lot of govt officials cannot travel home safely alone, they have to travel with many security convoys.

Aminu Yakubu, an ex-banker who is now a farmer, said these problems existed many years back, but it is still surfacing till date. He however cited the rising population as a contributing factor to the issue at hand.

He further stressed that there are too many herdsmen carrying sophisticated weapons today. Analysing the economic implications of this crisis, Titus Olowookere, President US Nigeria trade council, said this farmers-herders crisis has affected the country’s economic outlook.

“Many investors are scared to bring their money to Nigeria because they categorise the current situation as “terrorism”. He stated that it is going to be unfair to ascribe all recent happenings to Fulani herdsmen. He further suggested the need for creation of ranches which will help reduce migration of herders.

Another expert, Chris Adetayo in his own submission, said “The constitution that ushered in the 3rd republic was a rushed one”, noting that the country’s preparation towards democracy was rushed. He said at this current dispensation, “we are all looking at the centre which is quite burdened and over powerful.”

“In a country with multiple ethnic centres, when one ethnic centre is at the helm of affairs, they tend to be the one to control everything. We must go back, have general consensus and look at the 1999 constitution. We need states to handle situations directly.”

