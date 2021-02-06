News

Experts, Diaspora community proffer solution to herders-farmers crisis

Experts across various fields of endeavours have proffered pragmatic solutions on how to end the incessant killings, kidnappings and crisis between herdsmen and farmers especially in the South-west region.

 

Lending their voices on how to tackle the crisis at a virtual session organised on Saturday by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, entitled “Herdsmen: aside the bickering and the sound of war, what is the way forward”, the eminent Nigerians raised the alarm that Nigeria is edging dangerously towards becoming a failed state given the frightening scale of banditry, kidnapping and poor governance.

 

One of the veritable solutions proffered by the concerned Nigerians to nip the issue of kidnapping and ransom for kidnapped victims is for the banking sector to place red alerts on high financial transactions which could be suspicious.

 

According to the convener, Akin Fadeyi, founder Akin Fadeyi Foundation, he lamented how famers-herders crisis has continuously caused so many casualties in the country, and how it is threatening the age-long unity of the country.

