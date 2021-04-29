Experts differ on pregnant women taking COVID-19 vaccination

Since the inception of the COVID-19 vaccination, so many myths have been disseminated to counter the advantage of the vaccine, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) affairmed could protect against the coronavirus. These misconceptions include the view that the vaccine is the mark of the beast, it causes harm to pregnant women, it is the government’s way of extorting money, and others too numerous to mention. Some of these beliefs have made some people to outright reject the vaccine. According to The Washington Post (WaPo), at a White House briefing on the coronavirus on Friday, the Director, United States (U.S.) Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Rochelle Walensky said that vaccination surveillance systems showed “No safety concerns” for more than 35,000 women in their third trimester or for their babies.

“Pregnant people experienced the same side effects as others”. She further explained that because the initial vaccine trials did not include pregnant women, there has been limited data on possible problems. As a result, different health authorities and professional medical groups had offered cautious, or even conflicting, guidance. On his part, a Public Health Physician, Dr. Doyin Odubanjo said the issue of whether it is safe for pregnant women to take the vaccine is based on what is done by research but currently, the answer is unknown. But considering the fact that pregnant women have lower immunity some people are of the opinion that they should be vaccinated. According to him, “We are not looking out for the side effects on the mothers but rather on the unborn babies which are yet to be ascertained”.

It is better we allow them to deliver first, he added. However, speaking on the issue of the vaccine being harmful to pregnant women, so many researches have come to debunk these assertions. The CDC has recommended that pregnant women who are confused regarding coronavirus vaccination should get the shots during the third trimester. Also, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) said coronavirus vaccines “should not be withheld from pregnant individuals or breastfeeding mothers.

