Experts: Digital disruption key to business survival

Organisations need to take full advantage of the evolving ICT landscape and embrace digital technology capable of positively disrupting their business model to survive the challenges posed by COVID-19, tech thought leaders have said. The tech experts made this submission at the NerdsUnite, the flagship tech programme organised by MainOne, the leading data center, and broadband connectivity firm in West Africa. Digital disruption is the change that occurs when digital technologies and business models affect the value proposition of existing goods and services and the outbreak of COVID-19 sparked a new era in the application of ICT to business, discussants at the event agreed.

According to the Managing Director of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, the major cause of digital disruption is the rapid advancement of technology and globalisation, which allows new business models to be introduced at an ever-increasing rate and with rapidly declining costs of adopting technology. She added that COVID-19 improved technology innovation, growth in broadband penetration, millennials’ ease with digital platforms, growth in social media, growth in mobile oenetration, and the shift to work from home. Chief Digital Transformation Officer at MTN Nigeria, Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, said: “Every institution must master and own its digital transformation to survive. These days, most businesses are going digital COVID-19 has made it inevitable. However, not every organisation’s journey will be the same.”

On his part, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch Limited, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, noted that organisations must think of the traps and triggers on their digital transformation journeys. He said the triggers were the internal and external factors that define what technology to be adopted. In his view, digital is about solutions that work for everyone.

Regulation is very important, as digital has implications for national sovereignty and security. The 2021 edition of the event was collaboratively put together by Deloitte, a first of its kind, it addressed two audiences one online composed of participants from around the world, while few attended the programme physically.

