Business

Experts discuss future of financial fraud, Cybersecurity

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, is among the personalities to speak at the Fintech Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit 2023 scheduled to hold today, at the Civic Center Lagos. Peschel will deliver a keynote address titled ‘The Role of Cyber- security in a FinTech Regulatory Digital Economy.’ Other discussants at the forum include Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Chika Nwosu CEO, Palmpay, Niyi Tolu- walope, MD/Chief Executive Officer, eTRANZACT Int’ Plc, Ade Bajomo, President, Fintech Association of Nigeria among others.

The Summit would examine, amongst other topics: The future of Financial Fraud and Digital Security. According to the Economic Forum Series (EFS), the summit organisers, “this event will converge industry stakeholders to discuss cyber security challenges and Risk Management Systems to mitigate attacks especially in the financial sector and beyond.

“The Summit will also create opportunities for stakeholders to examine cyber security policies and regulatory interventions needed to protect individuals and institutions to function efficiently and effectively.’’ Juergen is a senior international executive with an exceptional track record within the Digital, IT, & Telecommunications Industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Nissan showcases latest technology at SA Auto Week

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

NISSAN will showcase exclusivelyAfrican vehicles at the first-ever SouthAfrican (SA) Auto Week. The company also pledged to bring its revolutionary new technology, local favourites and industry expertise at the Kyalami International Convention Centre. SA Auto Week guests will also have the opportunity to experience Nissan’s newest versions of their classic models, including the locally produced […]
Business

Online punters urge govt to encourage online trading 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saying that people want to sell gift cards in exchange for cash is like stating the obvious, but their experience remains nothing to bank on as many exchange Apps and sites have failed many punters. Now, the good news here is that as the fear heightens over online trading and gift card exchange, P~Gold […]
Business

Firm deploys technology to tackle gridlock

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) has deployed new technologies to tackle the perennial gridlock on the port roads. The technologies include closed circuit television in strategic locations of the port, access control barriers, access control card readers and underground bollard system, among others, which have already phased out manipulation of the system. The company’s Operations […]

Leave a Comment