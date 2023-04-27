Experts discuss future of financial fraud, Cybersecurity

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, is among the personalities to speak at the Fintech Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit 2023 scheduled to hold today, at the Civic Center Lagos. Peschel will deliver a keynote address titled ‘The Role of Cyber- security in a FinTech Regulatory Digital Economy.’ Other discussants at the forum include Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah, DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Chika Nwosu CEO, Palmpay, Niyi Tolu- walope, MD/Chief Executive Officer, eTRANZACT Int’ Plc, Ade Bajomo, President, Fintech Association of Nigeria among others.

The Summit would examine, amongst other topics: The future of Financial Fraud and Digital Security. According to the Economic Forum Series (EFS), the summit organisers, “this event will converge industry stakeholders to discuss cyber security challenges and Risk Management Systems to mitigate attacks especially in the financial sector and beyond.

“The Summit will also create opportunities for stakeholders to examine cyber security policies and regulatory interventions needed to protect individuals and institutions to function efficiently and effectively.’’ Juergen is a senior international executive with an exceptional track record within the Digital, IT, & Telecommunications Industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets.