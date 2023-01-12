Experts dissecting budget amid N77trn projected debt stock

The 2023 budget breakdown presentation by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has evoked diverse responses from experts. The searchlight is on borrowings, debt service and revenue challenge. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The 2023 N21.83 trillion fiscal budget was approved last week by President Muhammadu Buhari. Like previous ones before it, every phase of the budget’s progression was subjected to interrogation by Nigerians. The country’s fiscal budget over time is planned on deficit finance based on revenue projections and borrowings.

2023 budget overview

The total expenditure for the 2023 budget is aggregated at N21.83 trillion. It has a recurrent (non-debt) spending estimate of N8.33 trillion, inclusive of N200 billion in social investment programmes. It has an aggregate capital expenditure of N6.46 trillion, with N6.31 trillion earmarked for debt service, representing 29 per cent of total expenditure and 71 per cent higher than the 2022 estimate as it includes interest payments of N1.2 trillion for Ways and Means. Relatedly, the total revenue available to fund 2023 is estimated at N10.49 trillion. This includes the gross revenue of 63 government-owned enterprises, totaling N3.87 trillion. Of the total, the FGN’s oil revenue share is projected at N2.29 trillion, nonoil taxes are estimated at N2.43 trillion, and FGN independent revenues are projected at N2.62 trillion. Other revenues total $1.762 billion. In aggregate, 22 per cent of projected revenue is expected from oil-related sources, while 78 per cent are to be earned from non-oil sources. The budget has a deficit estimate of N11.34 trillion, representing 5.03 per cent of GDP. The government is relying on domestic and foreign borrowing sources projected at N7.04 trillion (domestic) and N1.76 trillion (foreign), and a drawdown on multi-lateral and bi-lateral loans estimated at N1.77 billion, in addition to privatisation proceeds of N206.18 billion, to finance the deficit.

Borrowings, debt service, low revenue

The newly signed budget has an estimated borrowing of N8 trillion, debt service of N6.31 trillion, and low revenue. According to the experts, these are foreshadowing of fiscal challenges in 2023. Expectedly, the three components— borrowings, debt service, and revenue challenges—were intently discussed last week at the budget breakdown session. With a current debt stock position of N44 trillion as of September 30, 2022, and new borrowings captured in the 2023 budget in addition to the existing N22.72 trillion Ways and Means loan obligation advanced to the Federal Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the nation’s debt stock is projected to shoot to N77 trillion by May this year. The sum of N6.31 trillion is earmarked to service the debt, while a paltry sum of N1.24 trillion is allocated for infrastructure in the 2023 budget, which represents 4.7 per cent of the total budget. As would be expected, arguments and conversation around the debt profile and high cost of debt service are trailing the budget breakdown. In a statement, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, offered an explanation for the N77 trillion projected debt. She said the figure would be arrived at with the inclusion of N1 trillion in Ways and Means advanced to finance the supplementary budget recently approved by the National Assembly (NASS). Also captured, according to the DMO, are the N22.72 trillion ways and advances currently under consideration by the NASS. The debt agency reiterated that the projected debt stock for May 2023 also included N5.567 trillion, representing about 50 per cent of the new borrowing of N11.134 trillion in the 2023 Appropriations Act, as well as new promissory notes estimated at N1.5 trillion to be issued to settle arrears of the FGN and judgment debts.

Expert opinion

Analysts, in their interogation, question the rising debt stock, the amount earmarked for debt service, and the sum projected for infrastructure projects in the 2023 budget. Dr. Emmanuel Omotayo Akande, Lead Economist at Wells Fargo Bank, United States, and a Senior Economic Consultant at CAPE, an economic research and consulting firm, noted that a country spending 80 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing was synonymous with a household spending 80 per cent of its income to pay its outstanding debt. “From a household scenario standpoint, spending more than 80 per cent of its income to offset a debt incurred will result in severe hardship for all members. “In light of a country such as Nigeria, the story is the same. Allocating about N6 trillion to service debt between January and November with N6.5 trillion in revenue while spending N12.9 trillion within the same period is rather despicable for a country that is rich in resources and considered the largest economy in Africa. “While debt in itself is not bad, too much of it will create a financial burden not only on the government’s fiscal responsibilities but also on the poor citizens who are in the majority. “A financial burden that will further impoverish over 133 million people who are already at extreme poverty levels,” said. He advised the government to reduce its spending, particularly recurring expenditures. “The remunerations of government officials need to be reviewed; being a public servant is a sacrifice and a call to duty or service, not an avenue to make money or amass wealth,” he noted. “Unnecessary overseas training and development need to be cut back as well. Debt can also be structured to allow for lower interest rates or to extend the maturity dates of debt. In the long term, the Federal Government should maintain sound fiscal discipline that will be consistent with macroeconomic stability and sustained economic growth. “Service of debt with 80 per cent of revenue is not only a signal for a weak economy but also a buildup of fundamental rigidities that impede economic activities, hence it needs to be avoided,” Emmanuel said. Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, a financial adviser and wealth management expert, stated that government’s projections of using over N6 trillion in service debt would undoubtedly have an impact on major infrastructure projects. According to him, “this will strain the implementation of capital projects in 2023 and could lead to poor budget achievement.” The economy is presently in dire straits, and with additional borrowing to finance the budget, the situation could get worse in an election year where politicians are concerned majorly about elective offices and worry less about the economy. He advised the government to adopt a strategy, saying “the government should reposition its fiscal policies to target key growth areas like the power sector implementation plan and the Petroleum Industry Act to actually jumpstart the economy.” “The government needs to put more energy into increasing commerce by making sure that the energy and petroleum sectors are given adequate attention in 2023 to increase government revenue and improve investment interest by both local and foreign investors. “The country does not presently have the carrying capacity to service debts of up to N77 trillion unless the government creates more avenues for revenue growth,” he said. An economist, Dr. Ilyasu Aliyu, foresees serious challenges with the implementation. “Looking at the budget concept tells you we are going to have a serious challenge. Debt service of over $1.6 trillion is huge, and our revenue is less than debt service. “Where are we sourcing the money? It becomes a huge problem. Look at the budget itself. Nigeria is going to expend over N5 trillion on its capital budget. Nigerians only benefit from the capital budget. “The capital budget includes the construction of infrastructure such as schools and health care facilities, as well as roads. These are areas where Nigerians can benefit from the budget. “The annual recurrent expenditure is approximately $1.8 trillion, and the debt service is approximately $1.6 trillion. It has taken a chunk of our money. It shows infrastructure is going to suffer in 2023. Going forward, Nigeria will continue to borrow. “We must halt borrowing to have a proper economy,” he submitted. He advised the government to increase the budget size to reflect the population size. “Perhaps our budget must be tailored to our standards. A country of our size must have a N50 trillion budget, not this pantry sum. Look at our counterparts like South Africa, Kenya, and the rest. They are not up to our size; their budget is above N50 trillion. “For us to develop, we must develop and expand our revenue base, which will help us have a better budget,” he said. The educational sector receives N1.79 trillion, or 8.2 per cent of the FGN budget, while the health sector receives N1.15 trillion and infrastructure development receives N1.24 trillion.

Last line

Like previous ones before it, the 2023 budget will encounter a bumpy ride amid huge debt service and the challenge of low revenue.

