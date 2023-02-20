Experts enlighten SMEs on leveraging social media for growth

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd held the latest edition of its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)Connect webinar last Thursday, with speakers at the event enlightening SME operators on how they can leverage social media to grow their businesses.

In her introductory remarks, SME Head at First- Bank, Kolade Jinadu, stated that in line with its theme, “Leveraging social media for success: Best practices and strategies for building your brand and growing your audience,” the event was focused on the best practices that SME operators can use social media to boost their businesses, adding that despite the current challenging times in the country, FirstBank remains committed to serving SMEs.

In his presentation, the Founder, Digital Marketing Skill Institute(DMSI), Mr. Tobi Asehinde, harped on the need for SME operators to create more awareness about their brand on social media. He said that for customers to be more aware of their services on social media, there’s need for business owners to be a strong and credible brand on social media that people could trust.

He named four types of credibility that business owners could leverage their brand to include presumed credibility, reputed credibility (third party reference), surface credibility (use quality pictures to engage people) and earned credibility. He stated: “There is a need for people to trust you so you have to build a credible brand on social media.”

According to him, one way of building a strong, credible brand on social media is to appear on other entrepreneurs’ social media platforms such as Instagram Live and Twitter Space.

On her part, Head, Digital Marketing at First Bank, Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, whose presentation dwelt on how SME operators can create engaging content on social media platforms that will attract more patronage for their businesses, said the first step is for the SME to understand: “Why you are on social media; why do you want to drive traffic to your site.”

As she put i, “no matter how small your business is, you need these tips to create a content strategy- define your target audience and identify them, their interest and the type of content they consume.

“Do you have a calendar as a business? If you don’t have this you will not know what to publish tomorrow and you will not be able to even do your content scoring. “Choosing your content formula will allow you know what type of content you want to create and also spying is allowed, research the latest trends going on social media platforms.

