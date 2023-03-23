Experts’ evaluations of energy, cash crises amid inflation

With the economy reeling under a threefold difficulty-energy scarcity, inflation and cash crunch-experts say they will have crushing impact on the economy, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Energy crisis and naira scarcity headlined Nigeria’s economic space in the past past weeks. Nigerians, high, low and those in the middle stratum tasted the bitter pill inflicted on them by fuel scarcity and acute naira notes shortage. Depending on one’s location of buying with the exception of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and environs, a liter of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as fuel now sells between N400 and N700/ liter in some states in Nigeria. Latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released last week by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the February 2023 put inflation rate at 21.91 per cent. NBS attributed the rise in inflation to the consistent increase in the price of food items. Interrogating the developments against the background of their impacts on citizens’ social welfare in the immediate and long term, experts are projecting likelihood of spike in the poverty rate in addition to considerable reduction in first quarter 2023 Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) result due for release.

Averting looming poverty

A report released last week by Cadre Harmonise on the two crises projected that no fewer than 28.4 million Nigerians in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, including 18,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) would face severe crisis between June and August this year. Cadre Harmonise report is a tool adopted by partners in the food security sector. It was developed on request by the government as an early warning tool to prevent and manage food and nutrition crisis. The process is led by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Nigeria, through the National Programme for Food Security, working closely with other government ministries, departments and agencies. The CH report is produced with technical and financial support from global, regional and national partners including the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, World Food Programme, Save the Children, UNICEF, Mercy Corps, among others. According to CH in the report, the naira redesign is one of the key drivers of the crisis in Nigeria, adding that the withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation created a serious bottleneck to households’ ability to access cash and food commodities. “The prolonged scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly called petrol, and the associated hike in the pump price of the commodity across the states, led to an astronomical rise in transport fares and cost of food products in Nigerian markets. “The consistent rising price of food commodities and agricultural inputs across Nigerian markets is one of the drivers of food insecurity. The general consumer price index shows an increase from 15.7 per cent in February 2022 to 21.9 per cent in February 2023 (that is 39.49 percent point increase) year-on-year,” the report stated. It further pointed out that insecurity, especially insurgency in the North-East states, particularly in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, was still persistent. “There is banditry and kidnapping for ransom in some North-West states such as Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna, as well as North-Central states of Benue and Niger, which have also lingered,” the CH report stated. It noted that food consumption levels had remained inadequate and below the desired threshold across most of the states. The report further stated that in some local government areas in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, food consumption was so critical that most of the LGAs fell under the crisis phase. “During the current analysis period, most of the households in the analysed areas adopted crisis to worse level livelihood coping measures. The implication is that most households had irreversibly disposed of their livelihood assets to meet their food and non-food needs. “This is most common in the insurgency affected states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, where the number of affected LGAs stand at four, 13, and 10 respectively. “The nutrition situation deduced from the IPC acute malnutrition projection for January to April 2023, covering Adamawa, Borno and Yobe (North- East), and Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara (North-West), shows prevalence of crisis to worse nutrition situation across the states,” the report stated. The March 2023 cycle of the Cadre Harmonise analysis covered 26 states, including Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina. Others include Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. The report recommended that the government and humanitarian community should sustain the implementation of life-saving interventions of food assistance and unconditional cash transfers (social welfare package) to vulnerable populations in the affected areas.

GDP as casualty

Given the high level of disruptions visited on the economy on the backdrop of fuel shortages and naira scarcity amid rising inflationary pressure, experts say it will have a telling effect on the outcome of quarter 2023 Gross Domestic Product computation billed for release by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS. GDP measures the monetary value of final goods and services—that is, those that are bought by the final user—produced in a country in a given period of time (say a quarter or a year). It counts all of the output generated within the borders of a country. A former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Yemi Kale, was first to raise the red flag on CBN naira re-design policy on Nigeria’s GDP last week. The former NBS boss said he expected Nigeria’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in first quarter (Q1) of 2023 to drop by as much as N10 trillion to N15 trillion due to the naira policy and difficulty sourcing cash in the first three months of the year. Kale expressed this concern in a tweet he published on his verified Twitter handle @sgyemikale. He explained that 40 per cent of Nigeria’s N198 trillion GDP in 2022 was informal, of which about 90 per cent was cash-based. “Further 30 per cent of the formal sector GDP is cash-based. This means 106.9 trillion of total GDP is cashbased. “Of the 46 economic activities, agriculture, some manufacturing activities (especially food & beverage, textiles, apparels), trade, arts, entertainment and recreation, accommodation & food services, road and water transport and other services are expected to be the most affected,” Kale said.

Experts’ view

Experts, analysts and renowned bodies made a number of suggestions to stave off the lingering crisis facing the economy sparked by naira scarcity, fuel shortage and spiral inflation. The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the Federal Government to consider a new approach for taming inflation, stressing that it was now vital to address the fundamental causes by making a positive business climate in Nigeria a reality. The President, ACCI, Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, while reacting to the latest rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 21.91 per cent in February 2023, which was the country’s highest in 18 years noted: “While we appreciate the efforts of the administration to tame the increasing inflation rate, we note that the situation is far from improving. This has complicated the business climate and deepened challenges facing small scale businesses. “The increase can be attributed mainly to the fuel scarcity being experienced in the country, where many resolve to buy at black market rate. Price per litre goes for between N400 to N700, depending on where you are buying from. “This occurrence tends to have a negative effect on businesses as fuel and diesel is the major source of energy for running businesses. This invariably leads to the spike in the cost of production, coupled with logistic issues that have been compounded by insecurity,” Abubakar stated. On measures to tackle the challenge, the ACCI helmsman said: “The government should implement businessfriendly policies, unlike the cash swap policy that negatively affected businesses, especially the MSMEs. “The government should intensify the rehabilitation of refineries in the country and concession them out to private entities. “The executive and legislative arms of government should speed up the passage of the bill to unbundle the transmission aspect of electricity in Nigeria as it will make the power sector deliver on its mandate to serve Nigerians efficiently.” An economist and wealth management expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, urged CBN to push money out as according to him, a starving economy of cash is hurtful and will impact negatively on GDP. “The NBS statistics has buttressed the point that starving the economy of cash could be counterproductive and injurious to the GDP and the economy. “The CBN should intensify efforts to ensure that they release enough cash to service the economy going forward. The CBN should study the submission of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics with a view of ensuring that there is a robust plan and network to trap the 90% cash-based transactions in the informal sector to bring them on board. “Furthermore, the Federal government and the CBN should not be in a hurry to forcefully implement the cashless policy without taking Nigeria’s peculiarities into consideration,” Idakolo advised. Professor of Banking and Finance at Nasarawa State University, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said the use of cash scarcity to stifle demand was not always an effective policy. “In my opinion, the use of cash scarcity to stifle demand is not a sustainable way to tackle inflation as it hurts economic growth and could lead to loss of jobs thereby fueling unemployment. “Going forward, the CBN should ensure that measures are put in place to ease the cash crunch while gradually implementing its cashless policy,” he noted.

Last line

From all indications, what has played out in the last couple of months with regard to cash and energy crises remains a minus for the government and those in charge of decision making for the good of the country.

