Experts expect inflation to stay high in 2023

Citing likely adjustments to petrol prices and persisting naira weakness, analysts at Access Pensions Limited have said they expect inflation to remain high at between 18 per cent and 20 per cent in 2023, a situation, they said, might make the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain its tight monetary policy this year.

The analysts, who stated this in a press release titled, “Nigeria 2023 Outlook: A game of two halves for 2023 as Nigeria reaches another political inflection point,” also predicted real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of around 3-3.5 per cent for the country this year.

According to the analysts, the investment landscape this year will be shaped by factors, such as global central banks halting the interest rate tightening cycle, oil prices easing towards an average around $70-$80/ bbl, an increase in Nigeria’s oil production to around 1.5mbpd-1.7mbpd, the change in the political leadership post the 2023 elections and higher domestic borrowings by the Federal Government, “but without the option of Ways & Means financing from the CBN,” to fund the large fiscal deficit.

The analysts stated: “Nigeria heads to the sixth general election cycle since the return to democratic rule in 1999 and unlike the prior twoway contests, the 2023 polls will likely be a threeway contest between Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

“Unlike in 2015, the winner will likely be facing a much higher oil price environment but will need to tackle a host of issues across insecurity, a growing debt burden, burdensome petrol subsidies and a broken exchange rate system.

“In between the election and transition, we expect economic activities to muddle through the year and see real GDP growth around at 3-3.5% in 2023, flattered by a recovery in oil output from the depressed theft driven levels of 2022 and stabilisation in the non-oil sector.

Against this backdrop and clarity on the political scene after the elections, we think the CBN could look to improve USD supply within the official segment and tolerate some weakening in the IE window exchange rate towards levels north of N500/$.

“In the face of potential adjustments to petrol prices and persisting naira weakness, we expect inflation to remain elevated over 2023 (18%- 20%) which will likely see the CBN retain a hawkish stance on interest rates over the year.”

