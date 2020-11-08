Experts explain psychology behind massive looting

…blame destruction on built up anger, trauma,

and hatred for insincere authority

Although federal and many state governments have instituted programmes aimed at addressing the dust raised by the #EndSARS protest, but the massive looting and wanton destruction of property that came in its wake, will for a long time, linger in the minds of Nigerians.

These unprecedented events have since dominated discussion across the federation, resulting in questions being asked on how the nation got to that stage where both public and private property were looted freely and property worth trillions of naira were freely destroyed by hoodlums who cashed in on the opportunity provided by the peaceful protest. It would be recalled that following the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters across the country, hoodlums looted 71 warehouses and 243 private properties.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu who made this known while addressing zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and Commissioners via a virtual conference, listed the states hardest hit to include Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

However, while highlighting the factors that could trigger people who had hitherto been living in harmony to suddenly start attacking their fellow humans and showing truly beastly tendencies, a Sociologist, Bola Nuga said looking at the events from the sociological aspect, one cannot say everyone have been living in harmony.

As a matter of fact, he stressed that harmony had not been there. On the contrary, Nuga said people have long been hurt, traumatised and reduced to the point that they didn’t see themselves as humans any more, but didn’t have a voice to express their feelings.

Hence, they bottled that anger and hatred while seeking the opportunity to speak out about their anger. According to him, many of those who became destructive have over the years been nursing anger and hatred over several issues in which they felt cheated and marginalised, but have not been able to speak out. Highlighting a specific example, he noted that members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have used their positions to suppress many.

Although, the Police claim that bail is free but persons who bail others are made to pay huge sums of money while the same Police turn round to make reporters of crime victims. The same Police will say investigations are on-going, but it will be endless while those involved are made to languish in detention cells.

The oppression perpetuated by members of the Federal SARS, a police squad under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is a known fact. “Some of these things have created anguish and hatred for the police authority, hence the destruction of police facilities as witnessed in the nation while that opportunity of the mayhem lasted,” he explained.

Similarly, explaining why some of the hoodlums went for specific targets of known personalities, he said those behind such simply displayed hatred for those personalities whose property they attacked and destroyed.

According to Nuga, there was tendency for some to be jealous of some persons that are wealthy and may want to target them. He said the #EndSARS protest provided the opportunity for these aggrieved persons to wreak havoc. Explaining what happened with regard to the looting of palliatives, stored in many warehouses across the states, Nuga said the economic power of many individuals is low and based on the political angle to it, they believed that the Federal Government was making people to be hungry as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“If there were palliatives stored somewhere, the pandemonium by the looters provided the opportunity to loot them and there was also the angle of the area boys, the miscreants and hooligans who cashed in on the mayhem to grab as much of the palliatives as they could.”

Speaking on how to address this menace, a Clinical Psychologist, Akin Gabriel urged governments at all levels to be responsive to the needs of the people. “Governments should be open,” he affirmed. For instance, Gabriel reasoned that palliatives that were gifts to the populace should have been handed out to those they were meant for, rather than leaving them in various stores where they ultimately became targets of looting.

The Clinical Psychologist similarly urged the three tiers of government not to just improve on communication with the governed but to be sincere in its dealings with the people. By so doing, Gabriel reasoned that the governments will earn the trust and confidence of the people.

