Experts explain why Nigeria exhibits poor performance in SDGs

A Development Partner has lamented poor performance of Nigeria on the scale of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). SDGs is a 15-year development strategy designed by the United Nations (UN) as an improvement on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for member nations to effect development in all areas, particularly the grassroots.

However, SDGs is focusing on development and growth in eradication of poverty through empowerment, job creation, provision of clean and safe water, roads, power, as well as provision of other social amenities for meaningful development and growth. The Development Partner regretted that Nigeria had not fared well in the foregoing areas for effectiveness in its SDGs.

An expert and cofounder/ CEO of Development Nigeria, Mr. Micheal Ale, identified lack of finance at appropriate channel as the bane of the challenges confronting the nation in developmental area while speaking to stakeholders at a forum in Ekiti, The forum which was organized by Development Nigeria, came up at the Civic centre Aiyegbaju in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Ale said: “The eight Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) were designed to primarily eradicate poverty. We had domesticated the MDGs in Nigeria and it worked but we couldn’t meet up with the global indices of MDGs because we joined late and we had our own peculiar challenges. SDGs came up with seventeen goals, it is a herculean task and we could not meet up because we have so much to meet up with. A lot is being done in Nigeria, but we aren’t doing much in monitoring. If we are slowing down in developing, what can we sustain?

