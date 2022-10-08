Experts fault 2023 estimates’ benchmarks

…say proposals unrealistic

As reactions trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2023 Budget proposals to the National Assembly yesterday, a financial expert, Dr Boniface Chizea, has faulted some of the assumptions on which the proposed N20.51 trillion spending plan was predicated upon. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, he argued that some of the assumptions, such as the N435.57/$1 exchange rate benchmark and the daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels, did not take into consideration the present reality. Other experts, budget analysts also thumbed down the federal government’s excessive borrowing and debt servicing projection in the 2023 budget.

They warned of a looming revenue crisis next year unless extreme caution is applied to the borrowing spree and debt service. For instance, in terms of the N435.57/$1 which the budget was predicated upon, Chizea said: “The exchange rate benchmark does not align with current realities in the forex market given that the naira has dropped to over N700 per dollar at the parallel market.

I believe that they know the N435.57/$1 is not a realistic rate for next year, but they still decided to use it to give the impression that the naira is not as weak as it is at the moment.” On the daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels, Chizea said he was doubtful if this can be achieved given that the country’s crude oil production has been witnessing a significant decline in recent years as a result of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. He said: “Only a few days ago, the Managing Director of the NNPC announced that the corporation had uncovered an illegal oil pipeline and a loading port that had operated undetected in the last nine years, leading to the loss of hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude oil per day. Unless they(NNPC) use automation to tackle the problem(oil theft), I don’t see how oil production can be significantly increased.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that other fiscal assumptions in the 2023 Budget include, oil price benchmark of $70 per barrel; projected oil revenue of N1.92 trillion; projected GDP growth rate of 3.75 percent and 17.16 percent inflation rate. The experts however, commended the federal government for early presentation of the budget, and for keeping faith with the January to December budget calendar. Uche Uwalake, professor of capital market and former commissioner for finance, Imo state, described the early presentation of the 2023 budget by the government as deserving of commendation.

“The early presentation of the 2023 budget proposal is commendable as it ensures the sustainability of the return to the January to December budget cycle. It’s equally noteworthy that the Finance Bill will be considered alongside the 2023 Appropriation Bill as well as the fact that the budget of Government Owned Enterprises is integrated to promote transparency. “I think the oil price benchmark of $70 is conservative in line with budget principles.

I also think the oil production benchmark of 1.69mbpd is realistic given the assurance by the President that the NNPC Limited is doing something to curb oil theft and pipeline vandalism” However, he said, “it is worrisome that capital expenditure as a proportion of total spending has gone down well below the government target of 30% while debt service at over N6 trillion is in excess of the amount budgeted for capital expenditure.

“As the President rightly noted, the greatest threat to budget performance is the revenue side. This is why every effort must be made to improve revenue collection efficiency as well as monitor closely the MDAs and government independent revenues.

I also think the fiscal deficit of over N10 trillion can be trimmed especially by pruning down the over N1 trillion overhead costs”, he said. Another analyst Dr. Ilyasu Aliyu also raised similar concerns about huge borrowings next year and amount proposed for debt service. He feared that, if care is not taken, Nigeria debt service will surpass its revenue next year. He advised the government to work on revenue generation as against frequent resort to borrowings.

Dr. Aliyu commended President Buhari’s administration for sticking to timely presentation of budget in with January – December budget calendar “The budget is not what we expected; however, we have to commend President Muhammad Buhari for sticking and keeping to the budget calendar of January to December. However, having listened to the budget, it’s saddening and appalling that we still have to borrow over N8 trillion and commit over N6 trillion to service.

If you look at debt service to revenue, we will be using entirely all our revenue to service our debt. Research has shown that our debt service will surpass our revenue next year. As a matter of fact, the government must endeavor to reduce the rate of our borrowing.” He however commended the federal government for upping allocation to the education sector and urged striking universities’ lecturers to call off eight-month-old strike. “With regards to the increase in allocation to the education sector, ASUU has to understand how the government works. Funds that are not budgeted for are pretty difficult to be provided for.

I think ASUU should call off the strike because the government has in-creased the budget for education. Federal government needs to work on revenue. This is very critical and in increasing the revenue, it has to look at issues of insecurity, oil theft and vandalisms. Increasing all the time may not be the solution. It is not as important as bringing more people to the tax net,” he said. Financial Adviser/ Wealth Management Expert, Gabriel Idakolo said Nigeria’s debt servicing and borrowing is alarming. From available statistics over 70% of the budget will be borrowed.

“The revenue assumptions for 2022 have not been achieved and about 95% of the proposed revenue will be used for debt servicing. Infrastructural projects might not be implemented in 2023 due to paucity of funds and with the continuous weakening of the Naira against major currencies, cost of goods and services will be higher in 2023. “However, if the recent removal of some MDAs from the 2023 budget is implemented by NASS it could leave room to free up some funds for major projects. The year 2023 is also a transition year with major elections coming, so the present administration might not do much whilst the incoming administration will be testing the waters. The budget might eventually not be implemented up to 60% with the current statistics available,” Idakolo said.

