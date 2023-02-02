Business

Experts forecast N505/$1 official exchange rate by year-end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The exchange rate at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which stood at N461.04 per dollar, as of February 1, 2023, according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will likely end the year at N505/$1, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have predicted.

The analysts stated this in the Economic Review and 2023 outlook released yesterday. Regarded by the apex bank as the official exchange rate, the rate at the I&E FX window is determined by investors, exporters and end-users based on prevailing market circumstances. In the report titled, “Baton hand-off: Economic headwinds and expected resilience,” the analysts noted that while there is hope for improved oil revenue which could boost fx liquidity and lead to a moderate appreciation of the naira, “there is also the possibility of a devaluation in H2’23 on the back of liquidity constraints.”

The analysts stated: “Given our expectation of an average oil price of $92/b, a moderate improvement in oil production to between 1.4-1.6mbpd and the removal of PMS subsidy by end H1‘22, there is hope for improved oil revenue for the FGN and remittances into the external reserves by NNPC. This could boost fx liquidity and lead to a moderate appreciation of the Naira.

On the back of oil production challenges, the CBN is seeking to boost external reserves by encouraging non-oil exports with initiatives such as the RT 200 fx program as well as bolstering remittances with the Naira-4-dollar scheme. “However, there is also the possibility of a devaluation in H2 2023 on the back of liquidity constraints. In our view, for a significant devaluation to be meaningful, it needs to be followed by a substantial increase in fx supply and flexibility in the fx framework.

 

Our Reporters

