Experts fret as AI tech upends thousands of jobs

There is deep concern among technology experts as Artificial Intelligence (AI), one of the emerging technologies, cuts short thousands of workforce in various professions across the world. A tool of AI technology, known as ChatGPT, is built with potentiality to replace numerous jobs as it possesses capabilities that are similar to human intelligence. Since it was released in November, last year, the sophisticated chatbot, which is freely available to the public, has already upended some jobs in certain professions especially in technology ecosystem. This has resulted in Microsoft laying off of 10,000 staff and choosing to invest billions into the chatbox technology instead.

Based on this, experts have continued to be worried that the application’s popularity and usage could potentially affect many well-paid workers. An Associate Dean in the Department of Computing and Information Sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology, Pengcheng Shi, told the New York Post that “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that.”

According to the experts, the growing ChatGPT technology will affect professions such as journalism in the aspect of News-gathering, although it has trouble in making a name for itself correctly as it produces mixed results. The technology is perfect in copy editing , summarizing and creating headlines.

It does a great job of summarising, condensing an article, and other related tasks. Additionally, the tool excels at creating headlines. With this, there may be no need for the service of a copy editor in newspaper company. ChinmayHegde, a professor at NYU, argues that website designers and engineers responsible for very simple coding are at risk of becoming redundant. He noted that AI may create a code that is hand-tailored to a user’s demands and parameters to build websites and other IT components. Finance, healthcare, and publishing are among the vulnerable businesses.

Humans will discover how to utilize AI as it continues to make incredible progress. More jobs may also be affected in academics as the tool can instruct students in middle or high school. For instance, ChatGPT surpassed several people during an MBA exam taken by Penn’s Wharton School. After Darren Hick, a philosophy professor at Furman University in South Carolina detected a student cheating with the popular program, he remarked that the finding left him in “abject horror.” According to Shi, “relatively uncomplicated software design jobs will be a thing of the past by 2026 or sooner. As time goes on, probably today or the next three, five, 10 years, those software engineers, if their job is to know how to code … I don’t think they will be broadly needed.” However, the tool has some limitations currently, although it is likely there will be advancements coming up. In the meantime, ChatGPT has bugs and inaccuracies in terms of knowledge, but can be easily improved as it is just needed to be trained. Doctoral candidates hoping for a shortcut to create a thesis may not be lucky as the tool is beyond AI’s abilities for the time being. The tool has inability to fact-check efficiently as well as inability to provide accurate citations: It can easily provide an essay but with made-up citations. However, there is panic in Nigeria that many jobs could be lost in the coming years if the technology finds its way in Nigeria as bots like ChatGPT continues to improve. Stakeholders are worried that the technology if adopted in the country will worsen the unemployment disaster in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...