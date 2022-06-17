Experts fret over aviation fuel contamination claim

Experts in the aviation industry have expressed divergent views on the quality of aviation fuel sold in the country following allegations that the trucking of the commodity from fuel depots to the airports may have contaminated the product.

The pipeline meant to transport aviation fuel to the Lagos local airport but which has been sitting idle for 30 years should be repaired to ease fuel supply to airlines, industry they said. While the former Commandant, Muritala Muhammed Airport, Group Capt John Ojikutu (rtd) and some other stakeholders stated that there were various reports before the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), indicating contamination of the product, with many domestic carriers not having the equipment to undertake final screening before it is dispensed into aircraft.

But, the Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema, and Mr John Abegunde, a top official of CITA Petroleum Nigeria Limited disagreed. They spoke at the ongoing FAAN National Aviation Conference in Abuja with the theme, “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secure, and profitable air transport.”

Onyema, who took exception to an earlier comment made by Abegunde that only foreign carriers have the necessary equipment to screen fuel supplied to them by Nigerian oil marketers before dispensing into aircraft, said Nigerian carriers would never cut corners as they tried as much as possible to subject fuel sold to them before allowing it for usage. Ojikutu, who is also Secretary- General of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative, wondered why the pipeline designed to transport fuel from Ejigbo to the Lagos airport could not have been repaired by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited since 1992, after it was ruptured.

His words: “It would have cost about $9.2 million then to replace the ruptured pipes but, sadly, nothing was done or had been seriously considered to be done. Rather, tankers have been bridging the supply from the NNPC depots, with the cost of transportation and demurrage added, and having to, for days and sometimes weeks, discharge at the airport depots. “The best practice is the piping of Jet A1 to the airport. We spend a lot of money on fuel contamination. The remote cause of accidents is seen in engine problems through fuel contaminated aviation fuel. Reports show that most of the aviation fuel in Nigeria is contaminated.” They said if the pipeline was functional the trucking of aviation fuel to the airport would be avoided, thereby reducing the overall cost being incurred by airlines. The CITA chief stated that all the fuel supplied had been of high quality, hinting that trucking the commodity from the depots to the airports is safe, same as piping it through to the airport. He, however, stated that for efficiency, it would be better to supply Jet A1 to the airlines through a more decent and less cumbersome way of piping.

