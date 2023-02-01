Experts fret over FG’s surging domestic debt service cost

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s high domestic debt servicing cost. In a note released yesterday, the analysts said they were expecting the government’s domestic debt servicing cost to rise further in the future given the government’s borrowing plans and elevated market yields. The analysts stated: “The Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest quarterly release shows that the FG’s domestic debt service increased by N12bn, or two per cent y/y to N821bn in Q3 ’22. Despite the modest rate of increase, debt-service payments during the quarter were the highest in recent times.

“The FG’s rapid accumulation of domestic debt over the last few years is a major factor behind the high cost of domestic debt service. On a y/y basis, the domestic debt obligations of the FG increased by 18 per cent to N21.6trn, much faster than the two per cent y/y rise in debt service payments. On a cumulative basis, the total domestic debt service cost rose by 23 per cent y/y to N2.2 trillion over the 9M ’22 (end-Sep) period.”

They, however, pointed out that a more recent presentation by the Ministry of Finance showed domestic debt service cost for 11M ‘22 at N2.5 trillion, or roughly 70 per cent of the total (ex-interest on ways and means) for the period. The analysts, who noted that difficulties with accessing credit on the international capital markets due to tight credit conditions, resulted in the government relying primarily on domestic borrowings to plug its budget deficit. They pointed out that interest payments on Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) increased by 260 per cent y/y to N95 billion and were the second most significant component of domestic debt service. Thus, the analysts predicted that the government’s debt profile is likely to rise steadily, leading to higher debt servicing costs.

