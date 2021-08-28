Experts fret over Nigeria’s Q2 GDP growth, say not yet time to celebrate

Financial experts have welcomed with mixed feelings the announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01 percent year-on-year in second quarter of 2021. It was the expectation of analysts that GDP growth in the second quarter period will not exceed 3.0 percent year on year. Some conservatives among them did not expect to see a growth beyond 2.5 percent. But figure from the Nation’s statistics bureau, released on Thursday, showed that the economy did perform far beyond the expectations of most analysts as at June 30, 2021.

A rapid response from Cordros Research showed that the figure was far beyond what they predicted. “The growth outturn outperformed Cordros’ estimate (+3.37% y/y), owing to a positive surprise from the non-oil GDP”, a source from the company said. Just like their counterparts at Cordros Research, the team of analysts at Financial Derivatives Company led by Mr. Bismarck Rewane, had predicted that GDP growth in second quarter would not exceed 2.5 percent year-on-year at most. A Lagos-based economist and former chief economic analysts with Zenith Bank, Marcel Okeke, described the development as unbelievable, noting that the figure looks too good to be true.

His words: “I want you to publish exactly what I say. Tell Nigerians that I said it is unbelievable. But since it’s coming from our National Bureau of Statistics, we want to accept it. We want to believe that things are turning around. But apart from that the plight of Nigeria and Nigerians that you can see does not support these figures.” Okeke noted that apart from celebrating the figures, there is nothing to celebrate about the well-being of Nigerians. “You can’t get real development without GDP growth but you can get GDP growth without real development.

We are getting GDP growth without real development. What we are seeing now is what we call growth without development,” he argued. Economist and private sector advocate, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the news is a welcome development but like Okeke, he noted that the impact of the growth is not showing in the lives of the people.

Yusuf noted “It is good to celebrate the GDP growth numbers, but this should be done cautiously. The impact of the GDP growth on citizens’ welfare and the productivity in the investment environment are crucial. These are the metrics that matter most, ultimately. The GDP figures are not ends in themselves; they are means to an end.” He revealed that there is a profound base effect in the Q2 GDP growth outcomes, noting that the Q2 2021 figures was a comparison with the worst contraction the economy suffered in recent history, which was 6.3 percent in Q2 2020. “This was the period the economy was completely shut down because of the pandemic. Economic activities were completely crippled, movement was restricted, supply chains collapsed etc. The 5.01 percent GDP growth is largely an indication of the restoration of economic activities. The Nigerian economy is still essentially in a recovery phase. The major drivers of the growth numbers are not significant contributors to the GDP, except the trade sector, he argued.

Q2 Performance

The service sector was the main reason Nigeria’s GDP grew by 5.01 percent year-on-year in second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The sector which is classified as non-oil contributed 55.66 percent to economic growth in the period. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the sector grew faster by 9.27 percent year on year compared to a decline of -0.39 percent recorded in first quarter of 2021. Other key sectoral contenders in the non-oil sector which helped the GDP to grow in the review period are Agriculture and Industries but they recorded a decline when compared with their performances in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2021. While Agriculture, due largely to the challenge of insecurity in the country, contracted by 1.30 percent y/y in Q2 2021 compared with a year on year growth of 2.28 percent recorded in first quarter in 2021; Industries contracted by 1.23 percent y/y compared to the growth of 0.94 percent y/y in Q1, 2021. Both sectors, Agriculture and Industries, in terms of contribution, accounted 23.78 percent, and 20.57 percent to the overall output growth. A cursory examination of the breakdown of GDP figures showed that the oil sector remained in the woods, contracting by 12.65 percent y/y (Q1-21: -2.21% y/y). According to the NBS, crude oil production averaged 1.61mb/d in Q2- 21, 11.05 percent y/y lower than Q2-20. The oil sector contributed 7.42 percent to total GDP (Q1-21: 9.25%) during the review period. On the other hand, the non-oil sector grew faster by 6.74 percent y/y in Q2-21 (Q1-21: +0.79% y/y). The non-oil sector contributed 92.58 percent to total GDP (vs 91.07% and 90.75% in Q2-20 and Q1- 21, respectively). It is worthy of note that Road transportation grew by 92 percent; Rail grew by 53 percent; electricity, gas and steam and air conditioning, 78 percent; coal mining, 34 percent; trade, 22 percent. water and waste management, 18 percent; insurance, 15.7 percent (Strangely, other financial institutions contracted by 4.5%.) Telecommunications grew by 6 percent; music and motion pictures, 5 percent; health and social services 5 percent; manufacturing, 3.5 percent. Meanwhile, the biggest contractions were from oil refining, 47 percent; crude oil and gas, 13 percent. This reflects the enormity of the challenges faced by investors in the sector. Many of the sectors that posted impressive growth numbers do not contribute significantly to the GDP.

CBN’s efforts to drive economic growth

Managing Director of BIC Consultant Limited, Dr. Boniface Chizea ascribed the performance of the non-oil sector to the efforts of the CBN to spur growth through its various developmental finance initiatives. “ It is a welcome development and shows that the interventions of the Bank in the economy is working,” he said. Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria governor has deliberately increased credit to vital non-oil sectors of the economy to ensure diversification and growth. Data obtained from the Bank indicated that aggregate credit to the economy at end-May 2021 stood at N24.23 trillion, compared with N22.68 trillion at end-December 2020. This represents a year-to-date increase of N1.55 trillion. Meanwhile, under the Bank’s development finance initiatives, the Bank granted N756.51 billion to 3,734,938 small holder farmers cultivating 4.6 million hectares of land, of which N120.24 billion was extended for the 2021 Wet Season to 627,051 farmers for 847,484 hectares of land, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP); for the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), the sum of N121.57 billion was disbursed to 32,617 beneficiaries; and for the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), N318.17 billion was released to 679,422 beneficiaries, comprising 572,189 households and 107,233 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). Under the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the Bank released N3.0 billion to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 SMEs. Under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), N3.22 billion was disbursed to 356 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, software development, fashion, and IT verticals. Under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility, the Bank released N923.41 billion to 251 real sector projects, of which 87 were in light manufacturing, 40 in agro-based industry, 32 in services and 11 in mining. On the N100 billion Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), N98.41 billion was disbursed for 103 health care projects, of which, 26 are pharmaceuticals and 77 are in the hospital services. Similarly, the sum of N232.54 million was disbursed to 5 beneficiaries under the CBN Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention (Grant) Scheme (HSRDIS) for the development of testing kits and devices for Covid-19 and Lassa fever. On the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), N36.04 billion was disbursed to 17 Meter Asset Providers, to nine (9) DisCos, for the procurement and installation of 657,562 electricity meters. On the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility – 2 (NEMSF-2), the CBN released N120.29 billion to 11 DisCos, to provide liquidity support and stimulate critical infrastructure investment needed to improve service delivery and collection efficiency. beneficiaries, comprising 572,189 households and 107,233 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Recommendations

According to Dr. Yusuf, the Q2, 21GDP numbers suggest the need to reset, rejjig and reform key sectors of the economy. We need to fix issues around regulatory environment, tax environment and the multitude of levies imposed on businesses by all levels of government; foreign exchange policies, ports environment, and other structural bottlenecks to productivity in the economy. There are still worries about the macroeconomic challenges reflecting in spiralling inflation, weakening of the currency, forex market illiquidity, spiking debt profile, among others. The security situation remains a major source of risk inhibiting investment s whether domestic or foreign. Chizea urged government and the Central Bank to make the impact of the economic growth to bear on the ordinary Nigerians as he said unemployment must be cut and inflation reduced to the barest level.

Like this: Like Loading...