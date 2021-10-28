Business

Experts harp on data security

Some experts in the nation’s economy have re-emphasized the need for African countries to build the data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy. This is just as they stressed the need to deepen their knowledge of data analysis to enable investors identify major risk factors in each quoted company.

This was emphasised at the 2nd (Virtual) Africa Data Security which had in attendance of over 200 attendees from various African countries and the rest of the world. Professor Abiola Sanni (SAN), Professor of Law at the University of Lagos and Chairman, Board of Directors of Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech) stated: “it is no gainsaid that the world’s largest economic free trade area that the Af- CFTA has created needs to be fully conscious of the data security issues that awaits it especially in the aspects of its Trade in Intangible Services and the attendant consumption of personal data in the zillions of bytes.

“Along with the challenges are also the opportunities for Governments, Citizens, Businesses and Practitioners alike; all of which we seek to fully explore in this year’s Conference.” This year’s conference was themed: Data Security Considerations for a Continental Free Trade Area: The Challenges and Prospects.

