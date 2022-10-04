Education

Experts harp on policies to guarantee child safety online

Given the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) staggering revelation that 80 per cent of children are affected by online safety globally, with Nigeria not exempted, critical stakeholders in the educationtechnology field, against this background have been challenged on the urgent need to come up with policies that would guarantee the safety of the children online.

This, however, has become a source of concern for many parents as stakeholders are calling for intervention in order to address the issue, where children all over the world are confronted with different forms of existential threat online.

 

The advice was given during the September edition of EdTech Mondays’ virtual roundtable, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-Creation Hub, which was moderated by a social engineering practitioner, Joyce Daniel with the founder of Internet Safe Kids Africa, Confidence Oseyen; a child safety internet advocate, Elijah Afolabi and a concerned parent, Olukayode Babalola as panelists.

The theme of the month’s roundtable is “Using EdTech to Enhance Internet Safety for Learning.” Oseyen, however, stated that the responsibility for the protection or safety of children online is a collective responsibility, adding that users, parents and teachers should not be left alone to bear the burden of monitoring and protecting the children.

While admitting that Nigeria lacks the policies needed to protect the child, he urged policymakers to embrace meaningful and relevant policies from other developed nations if we are determined to protect kids from any abuse. She also tasked internet service providers not to leave the responsibility of child safety online to users, but rather create products that would empower young learners to protect themselves.

Also, Afolabi explained that there was a need to ensure the safety of the child online by developing tailor-made products for them in view of the rising cases of abuse suffered by kids.

Thus, he challenged policymakers particularly those in the education sector to ensure that the curriculum is updated to include online safety, noting that it is imperative to bring the pupils to understand the efficacy of online safety.

 

On his part, Babalola, who shared his perspective as a parent, noted that every parent regardless of status is concerned about the safety of his or her kids online but explained that the type of concerns expressed differ depending on age.

 

