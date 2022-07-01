Experts highlight digital infrastructure, training in education system

Again, major stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector have spoken on the need for more investment in capacity training, formulation of digital learning policy and the provision of digital infrastructure in order to build a resilient educational system that could help mitigate learning losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic or any other disruption. This was the main thrust of the virtual stakeholders’ roundtable at the June edition of Edtech Monday, which was moderated by a social engineering practitioner, Joyce Daniel, with the Chief Executive Officer, Solve Education, Oladimeji Ojo; Education Manager, UNICEF Nigeria, Rudra Sahoo, and human-focused learning designer, Henry Ogundolire, as panelists. The theme of the roundtable was; “Harnessing the Power of Technology to Create a Resilient Education System.” Setting the tone for the roundtable, Sahoo said the intervention of UNICEF in Nigeria’s educational system through technology has contributed immensely to reducing learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, added that the organisation had launched Nigeria learning passport, a learning management system for school children in primary and secondary schools to support federal and state governments at a time when many of the students could not access learning due to school closure.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...