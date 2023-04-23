Experts: Hosting data locally cheaper, guarantees cybersecurity

Tech experts have said hosting data in the local domain will save cost and also guarantees the security of data. According to them, Nigeria has been wasting a lot of money hosting their data in foreign countries while exposing their privacy to outsiders, adding that they also subject their data to cyber insecurity. According to the Nigeria Internet Registration Association(NIRA), Nigeria loses up to N60 billion worth of foreign exchange to other countries annually in payments for web hosting alone.

Though a lot of data centres are being established in the country, despite the huge economic benefits for organisations in the country hosting their data with local cloud operators, a greater number of them are yet to adopt their services rather preferred to patronise foreign providers. Even government agencies, despite the government policy mandating them to host the data locally, still patronise foreign hosts, spending huge amounts on their data hosting in foreign countries. According to the experts, “there is more than a 70 per cent rate of cloud adoption worldwide, however out of the 70 per cent Nigeria can barely boast of 20 per cent. “Unfortunately, we are lagging seriously behind the rest of the world in adopting this strategy.

The adoption and migration to the cloud, results in a great reduction of costs, up to 70 per cent of the IT infrastructure TCO as well as providing agility and speed to market for enterprises.” In a chat with New Telegraph, the Chief Operating Office of Rack Centre, a Nigerian Data Centre domiciled in Lagos, Ezekiel Egboye, said apart from the protection of data, hosting data locally was cheaper and safer and will reduce latency being encountered in the foreign domains. Citing his company as an example, he said there was the right security, both physical and cyber security as well as proper protection of data hosted in the local data centre.

He noted that huge investments had been committed to data centres establishment in Nigeria being built without compromising global standards and guaranteed security. However, he said many organisations and government agencies were now patronising local data centres following the government’s policy mandatory them to host their data with local service providers. Speaking on the challenges faced in running a data centre in Nigeria, Egboye said power had remained the major challenge coupled with the issue of foreign exchange. The Founder of Eko Innovation Centre, Victor Afolabi, noted that more Nigerians were getting exposed to cyber risks as a result of the increasing cost of cybersecurity solutions. According to him, the forex issue in Nigeria is worsening the situation as all cyber security solutions in the country have to be imported in the absence of homegrown solutions. Speaking at the grand finale of the Secure Hack 1.0 event powered by Eko Innovation Centre, which was held in Lagos over the weekend, Afolabi said many individual Nigerians are resorting to using their computers without an anti-virus due to its high cost, while some businesses could not afford the cost of available cyber security solutions to protect their systems.