Experts: How theft, poor investment robbed Nigeria of achieving OPEC quota

Nigeria again failed to meet the 1.8 million barrels per day oil production quota set by Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), clocking just 1.258m/d production in February, 2022. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that aside the shrinking investment in the sector which the government has blamed for the shortfall, a sizable chunk of the nation’s daily oil production is stolen by elusive oil thieves

A nation’s failing oil production capacity

Monthly Oil Market Report released by OPEC last month showed that Nigeria’s oil production in January fell by 10.07 per cent from the 1.399 million barrels per day production level it recorded in January.

The report showed that Nigeria’s production has stagnated around 1.4mbpd in the past 11 months despite more oil production quantity allocated to the country by OPEC, coupled by the rising oil prices.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had blamed lack of investment by International Oil Companies (IOCs) for the country’s inability to meet its OPEC quota. Sylva said the speed with which international oil companies and other investors were withdrawing investments in hydrocarbon exploitation has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s inability to meet its OPEC quota.

He said: “The rate at which investments have been taken away was too fast. Lack of investment in the oil and gas sector contributed to Nigeria’s inability to meet its OPEC quota. We are not able to get the needed investments to develop the sector and that affected us”.

He also cited security challenges as another major factor that contributed to the lack of significant growth of the sector in the country, adding that the drive towards renewable energy by climate enthusiasts has discouraged funding for the sector. Despite rising oil prices, government’s revenue from oil through November was about half the amount anticipated, according to Nigeria’s Budget Office.

At the same time, oil majors such as Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are looking to sell their remaining onshore and shallow water assets in order to focus on deep water projects, leaving the industry reliant on local producers.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Gbenga Komolafe, the Federal Government is doing everything possible to get investors to renew interest in making investments in the sector.

Meanwhile, in May last year, the award of 57 so-called marginal fields was made to 161 domestic companies with about 80 per cent of winning bidders meeting a payment deadline, according to Komolafe. Some domestic producers that have already acquired permits from retreating international companies “have demonstrated capacity and done well,” he said.

Nigeria’s average daily production was 1.38 million bpd in 2021, down from 1.58 million bpd in 2020, according to data from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, making it the largest African producer in the group.

Oil theft

In its latest audit report made public in July 2021, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) indicated that in 2019, Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels of crude oil to oil theft, valued at $2.77 billion.

This was actually meant to be an improvement because, in 2018, 53.28 million barrels were stolen. And then in 2021, 193 million barrels of crude vanished from Nigeria’s resources. Indigenous oil producers have called on the Federal Government to urgently tackle the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta, which is impacting negatively on their operations.

According to the producers, their investments and the progress recorded over the years in Nigeria’s upstream oil sector, are gradually being eroded by oil theft syndrome. An executive in one of the indigenous oil firms said: “People are making petrodollars on the high seas, while we are experiencing a fall in production volumes”. “

The thieves are cashing in on rocking prices and there is a noticeable presence of barges and vessels in the creeks loading stolen oil from pipelines and transporting to large vessels on the high seas,” the producer said. President of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, the umbrella group for indigenous oil producers, Abdulrasaq Isa, stated: “The key challenges now are in the areas of security and high operating costs.

We look forward to the government finding long-lasting and sustainable solutions to these challenges.” Industry sources explained to our reporter that usually, crude theft is highest just after the flowstation, as this is after primary treatment and so the flow is at a higher quality, easier to handle by the crude refiners.

According to industry sources, the oil thieves target the ENI-operated pipeline to Brass terminal as well as the AITEO Nembe Creek Trunkline, Chevron’s Escravos and the TransForcados pipeline. Illustrating the crime pyramid in the Niger Delta, a source in the industry said: “It’s not the boys in the creeks that are at the helm.

Those boys cannot arrange the complex logistics, including trans-shipments to mother ships offshore and eventual export of the stolen crude. Obviously, some highly influential persons are involved.”

According to a former Director General/ CEO of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside: “It is estimated that 80 per cent of the stolen oil is exported, while the balance of 20 per cent goes into illegal refining in “refineries” dotting the landscape of the Niger Delta creeks.”

He said: “The vessels and the illegal refineries are very conspicuous and visible to be noticed; yet these illegal operations have been going on without any significant challenge from Government or governmental institutions including security agencies.”

Why Nigeria can’t meet 1.8mbpd OPEC quota

Austin Avuru, founding MD/CEO of Seplat Energy and Executive Chairman AA Holdings, has warned that Nigeria’s oil production has reached an emergency critical status.

He stated that some oil production wells don’t get to see 80 per cent of production making it to the terminals due to oil theft. Avuru disclosed this in a report titled “Reining in the collapse of the Nigerian oil industry” published by the Africa Oil + Gas report on Thursday.

He urged the NNPC and regulators to set up a “war room” strategy to deal with the rising issue of oil theft in Nigeria. He stated that the phrase, “crude theft” which crept into the industry around 2010 has taken a new meaning with the entire export pipeline networks being surrendered to vandals and illegal bunkerers.

He said there are some pipeline systems now (particularly in the East) where 80 per cent of production injected therein does not make it to the terminal. He disclosed that almost every producer is now cooking up “alternative evacuation” schemes that cost four to five times what pipeline export would normally cost.

“The stark reality today is that the IOCs are leaving. Their decision is outside our control as a nation. In fact, over the last 12 years, Shell and Chevron have divested from a total of 21 blocks. It is now public knowledge that Shell and ExxonMobil are now exiting the onshore/shallow water altogether.

“In fact, my projection is that, by Christmas of 2025, TOTAL would be the only IOC in J.V with NNPC.

“The situation is the same with domestic gas delivery. Even though we are weaving all the right slogans about the future of gas in Nigeria, in the past 5 years, I can only point at a couple of Nigerian independents, who are investing in gas development and processing of the domestic market,” he said.

He added that the state of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry is a national emergency, as oil production is down to about 1.4 mbpd and declining, and this includes 600kbpd from the deep-water.

Domestic production of gas has stagnated to about 1.2 bcf per day over the past five years at a time when projected production should have been 3.5bcf per day.

“The collateral impact of course, is the low level of power generation which itself has stagnated at about 4,000 MW since 2015,” he said. He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration recently approved measures aimed at containing the illegal activity.

“Pretty soon, you will see a reverse in that trend,” he said, declining to provide further details on the “security strategy.” “We are actually targeting three million barrels a day,” Komolafe said at the NUPRC’s offices in Abuja, the capital. Such an extensive turnaround, however, will require more significant measures than a reduction in crude theft.

Urgent action to curb oil theft scourge

The Chairman of Heirs Holding, Tony Elumelu recently called on the Federal Government to take a closer look at the brazen theft taking place in the country’s crude oil production sector, saying it required urgent attention and action. Elumelu, also a major investor in the Nigerian oil and gas industry with substantial stakes in Heirs Oil and Gas, operators of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 joint venture, based his rallying call on the rapid depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which has dropped to below $40 billion in recent time, amid the price of Brent in the international oil market rising to a high of around $100 per barrel in recent times.

Expressing his position via his official Twitter handle, Elumelu tweeted: “I call on our Government to take a closer look at the theft of Nigeria’s oil production. It requires urgent attention and action.

There is no better time for us to reap the benefits of our natural endowments than now, especially as the world is talking about the energy transition.

“What a shame! While other oil producing countries are enjoying the benefits of the peak in crude oil prices, Nigeria’s FX reserves are not benefiting from this crude price increase. The brazen daylight theft that is bleeding our oil reserves makes me wonder if there is no larger involvement and protection of these criminals,” he tweeted.

