Experts identify gaps in achieving Nigeria’s financial inclusion target

Experts in Nigeria’s financial sector have identified areas that the country should focus to significantly reduce the number of adult Nigerians who are excluded from the formal financial system. Speaking at the inaugural conference of Oriental News Nigeria with the theme: “Engaging with critical groups to develop effective financial inclusion initiative,” held in Lagos on Thursday, Dr Uju Ogubunka, CEO Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), stated that the financial inclusion policy of the Federal Government, which commenced in 2012, is geared towards ensuring that no Nigerian is short-changed in its financial intermediations policies and economic development plans. Ogubunka, who noted that the country had a financial exclusion rate of 84 per cent at the time, said government targeted to achieve 20 per cent financial inclusion by year 2020. “The adult population has now increased above 84 per cent and the unbanked population has also increased remarkably.

If the people are outside the financial system, the economy will not develop,” Ogubunka stated. He explained that financial inclusion commences with opening bank account, which factors in the account holder towards benefiting from all forms of government’s financial support as the account drives all other transactions of the account holder.

“As some of us will remember, CBN initiated the National Financial Inclusion Programme in year 2012, that is about a decade ago. The programme is kind of a response to the discovery from a study in 2010 that about 39.2 million or 46.3 per cent of the then 84.7 million adult population in the country were excluded from the formal Nigerian financial system. “That meant that 45.5 million or 53.7 per cent of the 84.7 million were included in the system. It was also noted that of the excluded 39.2 million adult Nigerians, about 21.3 million or 54.4 per cent were females; meaning that about 17.9 million (45.6 per cent) were males.

So, females accounted for a higher number and percentage of the excluded. On the other hand, males accounted for a higher number and percentage of those included in the Nigerian financial system,” he stated. Ogubunka pointed out that the above situations were identified to have negative/ adverse consequences/ implications for the financial system and the economy, especially as almost half of the financial resources in the country were in the hands of people operating outside the formal financial system.

He said: “Consequent on the foregoing, CBN saw the need to redress it. Thus, it floated the Financial Inclusion programme and supported it with a Strategy Document tagged ‘’National Financial Inclusion Strategy” that encapsulated, among many other things, the Strategy Objectives, Strategy Stakeholders and their Interests, and Key Financial Inclusion Targets. The initiative targeted a reduction of the rate of the excluded from 46.3 per cent to 20 per cent come year 2020. (a reduction of 26.3 per cent), meaning that the included would rise to 80 per cent from 53.7 per c ent within the same period.”

