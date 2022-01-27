Experts intensify WASH activities to curb NTDs

All the states of the federation are endemic to one or more Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), and data shows that 122 million people, which is equivalent to two out of every three Nigerians, are at risk of the disease. Irrespective of their deadly and debilitating impact on affected persons, experts stress that using Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities can go a long way to break the circle of the diseases. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

The arrival of Mrs Laila Ahmed to her home in Magboro, a rural community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State prompted many children in the neighbourhood to chorus a welcome song to usher her indoors. As she however sat on the chair in the living room, the kids numbering up to a dozen clustered around her in expectation of the groceries or fruits she has brought from the market.

Notwithstanding their large number, Mrs Ahmed ensured that each child present received a packet of basket worth N5. Mrs Ahmed was still presenting the biscuits to the children when her daughter, Amina, 10 reminded her that she hasn’t washed her hands before doling out the gifts, to which she promptly stood up, went to the wash basin in the kitchen and washed her hands for about two minutes.

The hand-washing activity was not surprising. In fact, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it has become an aspect of public health that has been promoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) through the public and private health care professionals as a measure to prevent and curb diseases in all ramifications.

That is why in line with expectations on that fateful day in Magboro, it was not only Mrs Ahmed that washed her hands, all the children that got the free biscuits similarly washed their hands as they have been taught in school before eating the biscuits. According to a Public Health Physician, Dr. Islamiat Shonoye, with respect to Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), majority of diseases are WASH related. “If we take care of the aspect of WASH, it will go a long way to curb the diseases in communities”.

Perhaps the forthcoming World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day scheduled to be marked globally on Sunday January 30, could provide another opportunity to highlight how WASH related activities can be used to curb the menace and ordeal these diseases pose to humans. According to Soneye, Ogun State is the most endemic with Schistosomiasis because it has lots of water bodies. Schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia, is a disease caused by parasitic worms. Explaining the circle of parasitic worm infection, Soneye said when an individual that is infected with Schistosomiasis is urinating blood. Another person who goes to the river where an infected person has urinated into can get infected. “There is a kind of cycle that occurs. There in that river are the vectors which are tiny snails; these are not the regular snails.

“Once that snail pierces the skin of an individual, they inject the eggs into him.” Speaking further, Soneye who is also the Coordinator for NTDs Control Programme in Ogun State, said the regular abdominal worms that pose danger to children are also soil transmitted. “The worms are numerous – hook worms, round worms, tapeworms can be gotten from food, fruits and vegetables.

“That is why we try to encourage mothers to deworm their children. “When a child is not growing well, we ask when the last child has been dewormed. So, we encourage parents and guardians to try as much as possible to wash everything whether raw or cooked fruits and vegetables which they want to put in the mouth; she reasoned that most of the eggs of these parasites are everywhere, in the soil, in urine, faeces, among others. So the role of hygiene to curb the infections cannot be over emphasised, said Soneye. Other NTDs that are endemic in Ogun State communities include Lymphatic Filariasis or Elephantiasis that is spread through the bite of culex mosquitoes and Onchosychiasis (River blindness), that is transmitted through the black fly found in areas where there are fast flowing rivers.

While Ogun State is battling between four and five NTDs, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire recently disclosed that Nigeria was battling with 14 neglected tropical diseases out of the 20 identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Ehanire who spoke through Nse Akpan, the national coordinator of NTDs at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), said NTDs, the viral, parasitic and bacterial diseases that mainly affect the world’s poorest people also include: Trachoma (Granular Conjunctivitis) and Schistosomiasis (Bilharzia), Rabbies, Leprosy, Yaws, Snakebites, Leishmaniasis, Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), Mycetoma and Fascioliasis. The minister said all states in Nigeria are endemic to one or more NTDs and that 122 million people, which is equivalent to two out of every three Nigerians are at risk of these diseases. Of this figure, he said 20 per cent are pre-school-age children, 28 per cent school-age children (5-14 years) and 52 per cent, adults (15 years and above).

“Populations living in poverty, without adequate sanitation and in close contact with infectious vectors, domestic animals and livestock are those worst affected,” he said. As explained by Soneye, Ehanire similarly linked the development of NTDs to the poor culture of WASH that Lymis practiced among many communities across the country. Soneye stressed that most NTDs are related to WASH. “We just don’t have any other option than when we intensify our WASH related activities, hygiene promotion in all ramifications; food hygiene, water hygiene, hand hygiene and the likes and environmental hygiene. “When we do these we can break the transmission of these diseases.” While stressing that employing WASH strategies to fight NTDs works, Soneye said, “Until recently, our focus has been mass administration of medicines just to treat and prevent diseases.

Though, during our training, from the highest level to the lowest level, we try to incorporate WASH teachings into it but it is not so emphasised.” However, she disclosed that UNICEF has supported Ogun State in WASH related activities with respect to NTDs. Sadly, she lamented that a lot of people are nonchalant with regard to hand hygiene, environmental hygiene and any type of hygiene in general. While highlighting the impact of WASH in tackling NTDs, UNICEF WASH Consultant, Akure Field Office, Dr. Emmanuel Bisi Orebiyi said apart from the mass administration of medicines and the integration of WASH strategies, “There should be good practice to go along with them.”

For instance, he noted that behavioural change is critical to using WASH to tackle diseases. “So we try to do behavioral change promotion which includes hand washing at critical times: when you want to feed, when you want to prepare food, when you have returned from the toilet and when you have touched domestic animals. “If I wash my hands now, with soap and water, you will see how dirty it is even though it looks clean to the eye.” Consequently, he reasoned that people need to wash their hands before they take those drugs meant to treat NTDs. “When your environment is clean and you are handling water safely, when you wash your hands with water and soap at every opportunity then when you take that medication that fights NTDs, you can get maximum benefit from it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...