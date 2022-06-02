Experts laud CBN over agric sector’s Q1 growth

The impressive 3.2 per cent growth recorded by the agriculture sector in Q1 2022, was partly driven by sustained intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the sector, financial experts at United Capital Research have said.

The experts, who stated this in a report issued on Tuesday, noted that agriculture was one of the sectors that contributed significantly to the growth performance of the nation’s nonoil sector in the first quarter of the year, thereby ensuring that “the non-oil sector continues to remain the key driver of the nation’s growth since the start of the post-COVID economic recovery.”

Reacting to the Q1’ 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, which showed that the Nigerian economy expanded by 3.1 per cent y/y in real terms from 0.51per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, the experts noted that strong loan growth from deposit money banks (DMBs) and consumer lenders, as well as improved access to inputs and stronger consumer demand, also contributed to the healthy expansion of the non-oil sector in Q1. The experts stated: “The non-oil sector continues to remain the key driver of the nation’s growth since the start of the post-COVID economic recovery. In Q1 2022, the non-oil sector expanded by 6.1 per cent y/y, outperforming its Q1 2021 growth rate of 0.8 per cent y/y as well as Q4-2021 growth rate of 4.7 per cent.

“The improved output of the non-oil sector was primarily driven by the Information & Communication sector (+12.1 per cent y/y) reflecting broad-based improvement in telecoms fundamentals such as recovery in data and voice subscribers after a threequarter hiatus, increased voice traffic, as well as data traffic. “In addition, the Trade sector (+6.5 per cent y/y) contributed to the growth reflecting the low base from Q1-2021 (-2.4 per cent y/y) as well as improved import activities underpinned by strong consumer demand. The Financial and Insurance (+23.2 per cent y/y), Manufacturing (+5.9 per cent y/y), and Agriculture (+3.2 per cent y/y) sub-sectors also showed strong Q1 2022 growth performance, contributing significantly to the Q1 2022 growth performance of the nation’s non-oil sector.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...