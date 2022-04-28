Business

Experts laud synergy in financial system

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Finance experts have lauded the synergy and harmony between the monetary and fiscal authoritied, describing it as a healthy relationship that oils economic growth. Their submission came on the heels of insinuations purporting that the monetary authority, represented by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the fiscal authority, are not working harmoniously. Experts, who spoke to New Telegraph, faulted the assertion.

Financial wealth management expert, Gabriel Idakolo, said CBN’s interventions were necessary and compelling given the weakness in the economy. He said CBN interventions complemented fiscal authorities. “CBN interventions are supposed to be complementary to fiscal authorities but most of the programmes by various MDAs are similar to CBN interventions, which give room for the MDAs to divert funds and exhibit corrupt tendencies,” he said. He suggested adequate collaboration between the bank and MDAs to avoid programme duplications. Speaking in similar vein, Professor Micheal Obadan said there was a working synergy between CBN and fiscal authority.

“Most interventions by the banks are targeted at real sector of the economy to enhance export’s capacity to earn forex and reduce country’s dependent on imported items. This is the goal of fiscal authority,” he said. On his part, the Managing Director, Credent Investment Managers Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Shelleng, said CBN as monetary authority complements fiscal authorities, especially in recent times at the onset of COVID-19 challenge.

The CBN Governor? Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at different fora punctured claims of CBN and fiscal authority working at cross purpose. “The way people come up and say there is no synergy, again, I wonder where that is coming from,” he had said. “However, let me say this, when COVID-19 hit, Mr. President asked the finance minister and I to work together to bring out some immediate response and I went back to the Bankers’ Committee and we came up with an immediate response. “And the finance minister and I had several opportunities, several times to go back to brief the president,” he noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Firm leverages satellite to bridge Internet gap in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…promises unlimited service A new broadband internet service provider, Sairtel, has made its debut in Nigeria’s telecoms market with a mission to bridge internet connectivity gap across the country. While most of the existing operators lay fibre cables to provide access with lots of difficulties in reaching the hinterlands, Sairtel said its service is satellite-based […]
Business Top Stories

Strike: NCAA averts system collapse

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has prevailed on members of Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) to put on hold their indefinite strike action slated for Friday, which would have crippled both domestic and international airline operations in Nigeria. The ground handling companies are responsible for loading and unloading freight and baggage, monitoring […]
Business

Terminal operator trains 175 employees as Lean practitioners

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

No fewer than 175 employees of APM Terminals Apapa have graduated at Lean Academy in 2019 as Lean practitioners.   With the number of people trained, the terminal operator said that it had transformed by re-tooling and re-educating employees to eliminate waste, boost productivity and promote innovation every day.   In the past years, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica