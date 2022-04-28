Experts laud synergy in financial system

Finance experts have lauded the synergy and harmony between the monetary and fiscal authoritied, describing it as a healthy relationship that oils economic growth. Their submission came on the heels of insinuations purporting that the monetary authority, represented by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the fiscal authority, are not working harmoniously. Experts, who spoke to New Telegraph, faulted the assertion.

Financial wealth management expert, Gabriel Idakolo, said CBN’s interventions were necessary and compelling given the weakness in the economy. He said CBN interventions complemented fiscal authorities. “CBN interventions are supposed to be complementary to fiscal authorities but most of the programmes by various MDAs are similar to CBN interventions, which give room for the MDAs to divert funds and exhibit corrupt tendencies,” he said. He suggested adequate collaboration between the bank and MDAs to avoid programme duplications. Speaking in similar vein, Professor Micheal Obadan said there was a working synergy between CBN and fiscal authority.

“Most interventions by the banks are targeted at real sector of the economy to enhance export’s capacity to earn forex and reduce country’s dependent on imported items. This is the goal of fiscal authority,” he said. On his part, the Managing Director, Credent Investment Managers Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Shelleng, said CBN as monetary authority complements fiscal authorities, especially in recent times at the onset of COVID-19 challenge.

The CBN Governor? Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at different fora punctured claims of CBN and fiscal authority working at cross purpose. “The way people come up and say there is no synergy, again, I wonder where that is coming from,” he had said. “However, let me say this, when COVID-19 hit, Mr. President asked the finance minister and I to work together to bring out some immediate response and I went back to the Bankers’ Committee and we came up with an immediate response. “And the finance minister and I had several opportunities, several times to go back to brief the president,” he noted.

