Experts move to tackle plastic pollution in coastal environments

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO) has taken steps to tackle plastic pollution in coastal environments in the country. The body is also raising awareness on the consequences of plastic pollution, which it says could damage the environment or pose negative economic impact.

This was disclosed when the Faculty of Oceanography of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) visited the Ibeno Beach with students of University of Calabar International Demonstration Secondary School, to monitor how many plastics they could pick from the ocean to reduce Marine Plastic Pollution.

Working in collaboration with Citizens Observation of Local Litter in Coastal Ecosystem (COLLECT), and the University of Calabar, the COLLECT Project is surveying plastic pollution on beaches with schools in six African countries contributing to scientific research on plastic pollution. Leader of the delegation, Prof. Francis Emile Asuquo, while addressing the students, explained that Marine Plastic had serious negative implications on the Ocean.

