Experts: No gains for Nigeria except PIA is properly implemented

Investment experts have said the passage of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law could have positive long-term effects for both Nigeria’s public finances and oil & gas production, but the impact will depend on details of implementation. A statement from Fitch Ratings said the PIA is unlikely to have a significant near- to medium-term impact on Nigeria’s creditworthiness.

On his part, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Limited, said there won’t be automatic flow of investments into Nigeria’s oil and gas industry except the PIA Bill is properly implemented. He noted that the atmosphere for investment must be conducive for investments to flow into the country.

Professor of Petroleum Economics and Policy Research and the Director of Energy Information Division of the Center for Energy Studies, Wumi Iledare, said signing the bill is a step in the direction, noting that it is commendable and innovative and could move the oil industry to a greater height if well implemented.

Meanwhile, Fitch acknowledged that the PIA could boost oil-sector investment, helping to stabilise the sector, which has long suffered from underinvestment, and potentially reverse the downward trend in oil production. “This would also be positive for fiscal revenues; fossil fuel tax receipts accounted for 41% of general government revenue in 2019. The new legislation would come after a decade in which oil output has trended lower,” it said. Fitch said the effect of the revenue to be remitted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to government may not be felt in the near-term as the remittance is uncertain.

“The effects of this on revenues remitted by the company to the government are uncertain, but it could help raise production in the longer term. The full impact will also depend on the details and implementation of the fiscal regime for international oil companies, as joint ventures between the NNPC and international oil companies’ account for the bulk of new exploration and production activity.” “If remitted revenues were lower, this would be credit negative for the sovereign in the near term, but we believe this would be unlikely to drive rating adjustments, all else being equal, particularly since Nigeria is also benefiting significantly from the recent sharp rise in international oil prices.” Provisions in the PIA could also improve transparency in the petroleum sector, potentially lowering revenue losses due to inefficiencies and corruption.

Nonetheless, there remains a risk that they may not be fully implemented, which would blunt this effect. Fitch hinted that Nigeria’s structurally low government revenue, as well as its heavy reliance on volatile oil revenue, is an important constraint on its rating, which we affirmed at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook in March.

The sovereign’s general government debt/revenue ratio is high relative to peers, as is its interest expense/revenue ratio. The rating company warned that there is a risk that oil sector investments could be affected by global policies associated with the fight against climate change, as well as broader industry trends related to this.

In particular, Nigeria’s offshore oil sector and any new exploration are quite heavily dependent on international oil companies, which have drastically scaled back their global oil-related investment plans over the past year. “As less investment is available for hydrocarbon sectors, those countries with the highest extraction costs and least favourable investment climates will be the first to suffer a pullback in investment.

It is still uncertain whether the PIA will be enough to make the country internationally competitive for energy-sector investments against such a background. Moreover, there is a risk in the long term that some existing production facilities in the oil sector could become stranded,” it argued. Meanwhile, there is ongoing contention around the share of oil revenue to be distributed to oil-producing communities.

The bill indicates a share of around 3%, lower than the 5% level in an earlier version of the legislation passed previously by the lower house of parliament – or the even higher levels demanded by some representatives of the communities. The PIA mandates the formation of Host Community Development Trust Funds, aimed at ensuring the funding is used to address the communities’ concerns.

Nonetheless, there is a danger that conflict over this issue could escalate regional animosities. Prof. Iledare, responding to the issues of allocation to the host communities said the 3 percent revenue allocation in the bill may not be enough to meet the developmental needs of the people but argued that it is a good way to start. His words: “For the host communities the fear is that the portion they are getting 3% is not enough for the kind of developing that they are expecting. But this is a federation, a political system, and actually a compromise bill as no political bill can ever be perfect.

But let me quickly add that better way to start this, starting with this is commendable and innovative. I’m not saying it is enough as it can actually be better.” He suggested other means the communities could attract more funds for development, noting that the 10 percent shareholding that the communities are asking for only qualifies them for a dividend and shareholders only get paid dividend when the business is making profit. “Let me say there are other sources of earning for the stakeholders other than the 3 percent. One, they can ask their legislature to get certain percentage of the 13% derivation fund, they can also demand a portion of the NDDC levy for community development and they also get grants from NCDMB. Let’s us look at the 3 percent as a starting point,” he said.

