Experts offer tips on emerging from recession

Economists have continued to speak on contraction of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by -3.62 % (yearon- year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in a GDP report for third quarter 2020 released over the weekend, confirmed Nigeria’s economy sliding into recession having experienced two consecutive contractions across key sectors – oil and non-oil.

NBS attributed weak growth of the economy in Q3 2020 as reflection of residual effects of the restrictions to movement and economic activity implemented across the country in early Q2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the latest GDP report, Prof. Uche Uwaleke of Finance and Capital Market Department of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, said NBS’ Q3 GDP number is a confirmation of the fact that in terms of economic contraction occasioned by COVID-19, Q2 2020 represents the worst experience for Nigeria.

Admitting that economy has officially entered a recession, he said: “I see a quick V-shaped recovery as the effect of COVID-19 recedes and the impact of the interventions by the government and CBN begin to manifest, including the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan.

“The early passage of the 2021 appropriation Bill will also go a long way in supporting economic recovery.” Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Barr. Eze Onyekpere, regretted that recession is coming at a time of more than “quadruple whammy” with increased national indebtedness, reduced revenue inflow, accelerated insecurity and a divided nation as demonstrated in the just ended #EndSARS protests.

“We are living witnesses to aggravated deficit financing and deployment of 85.5% of actual revenue accrued between January and August 2020 to service debts; requests in the 2021 federal budget estimates for borrowing in the sum of N4.2 trillion as well as vast parts of states in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones taken over by terrorists.

“These developments call for actions, re-strategising and re-engineering of the Nigerian economy and polity to fundamentally respond to the challenges of the time.

It is time for President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the occasion and ensure that most competent Nigerians, irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political party affiliations are brought on board to manage the economy,” he suggested.

Director-General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olawale, noted that with the high level of inflation and unemploy-ment rate, reducing exchange rate of the naira and other macroeconomic indices, there was need for urgent re-evaluation and re-assessment of government’s economic policies.

“Government should give more tax cut to promote business capital investment while encouraging local and foreign investment.

“Government should fast track the implementation of policies to diversify further its export potentials, mostly the huge stock of natural and agro resources in order to reduce pressure on the foreign reserves.

“We call for more robust and comprehensive expansionary fiscal and monetary policy packages to expeditiously reflate the economy out of the current crisis,” Olawale said. Developmental Economist, Odillim Enwegbara, said: “COVID-19 or no COVID- 19, Nigeria’s economy has been badly managed by this government, where revenues are falling, and consumption recurrent debt growing,” he said.

