Experts: Omicron replicating faster in the air than Delta variant

As the COVID-19 Omicron variant now in 89 countries continues to spread, experts in the health sector have expressed fears that both the Omicron and the Delta variants of COVID-19 combined, could give way to a more deadly variant. A Public Health expert, Dr. Samuel Eleojo, who raised concerns that the Omicron variant has shown to be replicating faster in the air than the Delta variant, stated that the Omicron variant breaks into cells and evade immunity. Eleojo noted that though the Nigeria infections graphs may suggest that the country was in its fourth wave, the graphics does not suggest what was causing the wave.

This comes as a Professor of Community Medicine and Consultant Public Health Physician, Bayo Onajole, ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the country, saying such a measure would not be in the overall interest of the populace and the country at large. While ruling out another lockdown as an option to address the spread of Omicron in the country, Onajole said Nigerians should adopt non-pharmaceutical measures (NPM) to tackle Omicron; for instance, he stressed people should achieve physical distancing when necessary, wash hands properly at the appropriate times, and wear masks.

“A lot of efforts have been put in to show that lockdown is not the way and cannot be the way. It has a lot of economic implications. We must try as much as possible to make people use the NPM. “Moreover the morbidity and mortality from Omicron, have not been that devastating as it was with COVID-19.

