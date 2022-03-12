Experts, OPS lament Ukraine war may halt capital projects

Finance experts and prominent members of the Organised Private Sector have warned that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will impact negatively on delivery of capital projects as well as gas import into the country. According to those who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, on Friday, Nigeria’s economy, which is already encumbered, is at a great risk as the conflict has pushed the price of crude oil to an all-time high of $117 per crude. They are of the view that the current bumper harvest of crude oil is taking a deep toll on the nation’s foreign exchange, by way of the ballooning cost of fuel subsidy being paid by the Federal Government.

A financial expert, Gabriel Idakolo lamented that increase in the price of crude is affecting our economy negatively because it has hiked the price of petroleum products which in turn has given rise to increased subsidy by the government. He noted that the aviation industry has also announced an increase in airfares due to an increase in the cost of purchasing aviation fuel (Jet A1) and it has a blanket effect on our economy.

‘‘The Federal Government foreign reserves are fast depleting because of various interventions caused by the effects of war on our economy. “There is also a projected increase in the price of wheat because Russia is a major supplier of wheat to the world which will directly affect products like bread and associated food that makes use of wheat and its end product,” he said. On its likely impact on the 2022 budget, he said: “It has a major negative impact on the implementation of the 2022 fiscal budget because more funds are to be used for subsidies which will affect capital projects”. On his part, a businessman, Mr. Ibrahim Shelleng, said Nigeria is feeling the impact of the war in more ways than one. ‘‘The immediate impact of the Russia-Ukraine war AMcan be felt globally as commodity prices have skyrocketed due to the supply shocks.” He said.

He added that major sectors such as FMCG that relies on importation of soft commodities such as wheat from the war ridden zone will face difficulties in business as they pass the high cost of production to end users. He lamented that the high cost of inputs such as diesel will also have an impact on production as manufacturers and processors struggle to maintain output amidst the soaring costs. A former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase lamented that the effects of the conflict are now affecting the country’s economy geometrically.

