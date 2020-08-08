News

Experts parley on issues affecting women, patriarchy

In spite of the Coronavirus pandemic rocking the globe, the Maroon Square Discourse 2020, held from August 6 to yesterday, with experts dissecting various issues affecting women in the society and formulating policies aimed at bringing them to an end.

In his address at the virtual conference titled Struggle of Women In Nigeria Through History: Patriarchy, Women and Politics in Nigeria and held via Zoom and Facebook Live, Director of Maroon Square, Onyeisi Chiemeke, said that the group chose the edition to discuss the question of patriarchy in Nigeria as well as insecurity among women. He said: “For the past 10 years, ranging from Boko Haram, herdsmen attacks, banditry and kidnapping Nigerian women are facing difficult situations.

“There have been some circumstances where women took to the street naked begging to be protected from harm and we are all wondering whether the state has been effective in providing such security.” Also speaking, Angela Odah, a representative of the Ross Luxemburg foundation, congratulated Maroon Square for organising such a conference. According to her, the topic is as germane as it is timely as there can never be sustainable growth in the country as long as a larger part of it is excluded due to issues relating to insurgency and developmental issues, with women and girls usually bearing the brunt.

Chijioke Uwasomba of the Department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who presented the first paper titled Patriarchy: Women As Its Nemesis, said: “Patriarchy is organised around the principles upon which men MUST dominate women and that older male shall dominate younger male. “The family is implicated in Millett’s conceptualisation of patriarchy because, according to her, that is the unit that socialises children into sexually differentiated roles, temperaments and statuses, and to maintain women in a state of subordination.

