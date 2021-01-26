News

Experts partner Chinese Institute to boost technical education

Some experts in technical education in the country have partnered a Chinese Polytechnic, Shaanxi Institute to upgrade technical and innovative skills of the nation’s youths.

 

This is coming as a university teacher also made a call on the need to reposition the education system in Nigeria for considerable improvement. The varsity teacher, Pastor Julius Adeniyi Ayodele advocated that lapses especially in school curriculum must be identified and tackled in order to meet up with the international standard.

 

Ayodele stated that the education sector needed assistance of diverse stakeholders to lift it to an enviable pedestal from its agonizing status. Ayodele, who is a consultant to Shaanxi Institute, spoke along with other experts yesterday in Ado- Ekiti on the formal presentation of sponsored curriculum of the Institute.

 

The sponsorship was organized by Association of Proprietors of Innovation and Vocational Institutions to National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in Abuja.

 

However, Ayodele stressed on development of talents for international opportunities and resources to operate optimally at a global standard as crucial to solid educational standard with a view to competing with other world players in the sector.

 

He said: “My own view on Nigeria curricula for Technical and Vocational Education is that some of them are out of date and there’s a need for review of some of the existing ones, and new curriculum should be introduced considering the changing economic and societal needs. We the stakeholders in education sector should be preparing our young citizens for current and future job opportunities.

