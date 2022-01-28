Experts: Poor urban-rural linkages affecting food security

Experts, policymakers, and administrators from four local government areas, including ministries, departments and agencies of Niger State, have said the poor linkage between urban-rural communities is putting pressure on food security in the state. The experts disclosed this at a technical workshop on strengthening rural-urban linkages, organised recently by the UN-Habitat in partnership with the Niger State government.

The development was part of the implementation of the United Nations Development Account (UNDA) funded project titled “Leaving No Place Behind – Strengthening Urban-Rural Linkages,” to be done in selected countries in Africa and lead to the engagement of stakeholders on the formulation of evidencebased policy strategies for attaining sustainable towns and cities. According to the organisers, the workshop will validate the project’s outcomes on challenges, opportunities as well as proffer policy recommendations for strengthening urban-rural linkages in the state.

