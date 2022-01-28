Business

Experts: Poor urban-rural linkages affecting food security

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Experts, policymakers, and administrators from four local government areas, including ministries, departments and agencies of Niger State, have said the poor linkage between urban-rural communities is putting pressure on food security in the state. The experts disclosed this at a technical workshop on strengthening rural-urban linkages, organised recently by the UN-Habitat in partnership with the Niger State government.

The development was part of the implementation of the United Nations Development Account (UNDA) funded project titled “Leaving No Place Behind – Strengthening Urban-Rural Linkages,” to be done in selected countries in Africa and lead to the engagement of stakeholders on the formulation of evidencebased policy strategies for attaining sustainable towns and cities. According to the organisers, the workshop will validate the project’s outcomes on challenges, opportunities as well as proffer policy recommendations for strengthening urban-rural linkages in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BIS: Markets rose despite subdued economic recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Financial markets largely recovered from March’s acute stress, according to the third Bank for International Settlements’ ( BIS) Quarterly Review of 2020.   According to the BIS, the recovery was supported by both monetary and fiscal policy, and investor  sentiment arising from better than expected economic indicators in the initial aftermath of the lockdown phase […]
Business

NCC nets N240m from VAS aggressors in 2 years

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…licenses 5 more operators   REFORM   Ongoing reforms in the telecoms VAS market has led to introduction of new players to aggregate contents before being pushed to the consumers     As part of its regulatory and revenue generating functions, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has recorded N240 million from licences issued to operators […]
Business

‘eNaira’ll spur growth of digital payments ’

Posted on Author Stories Tony Chukwunyem

If fully integrated into epayment channels, the recently launched Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s digital currency – the eNaira – will further propel the growth of the country’s digital payments industry, analysts at CSL Research have said.   In a report released at the weekend, the analysts noted that there was sustained growth in Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica