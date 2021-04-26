Business

Experts predict tepid growth for Nigeria amid inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Although COVID-19 vaccinations and the uptick in oil prices may have given a boost to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outlook for Nigeria in 2021, financial experts at Comercio Partners Asset Management say thaT  they are maintaining tepid expectations on the country’s economic growth this year due to concerns over rising inflation.

 

The experts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, said that while they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) “to keep playing down the current inflationary pressure,” they believed there would be a shift in policy posturetightening if prices continue to rise.

 

They stated: “We expect  MPC to keep playing down the current inflationary pressure, which, to a great extent, remains supply-side driven, since tightening would expand the costs of capital and hinder venture and individual investments expected to support recuperation of the debilitated economy.

 

“Additionally, we consider a dovish decision both unrealistic and far-fetched in the short to medium term as this might be terrible for the country’s currency. We however do not totally preclude tightening in the short to medium term as any hit to the  exchange rate could lead to a frantic move to draw in more greenback.

 

“The quicker than expected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, as well as the sustained uptick in oil prices, brightens the GDP growth outlook for 2021.

 

The 2.5 per cent growth projection by the IMF sits slightly above out earlier posited GDP growth range of 1.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, but remains shy of the three per cent growth target embedded in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

 

“Nevertheless, we maintain tepid expectations on Nigerian’s economic growth for 2021, as we foresee a shift in policy posture to curb inflation, and we also remain concerned about the pre-existing structural issues.”

 

The experts said that inflation will likely continue to head north, given that “the insufficiency and disruptions to food supply will continue to have a notable effect on prices.” They also cited “the passthrough effect of increased energy and PMS prices on the production cost of businesses and the pockets of individual consumers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

WTO raises 2021 trade forecast amid vaccine roll-out

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has revised its growth forecast for global goods trade this year up, but said the outlook was clouded by risks from the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines and the possible emergence of vaccineresistant strains. According to Reuters, WTO Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told a news conference yesterday that vaccine had given […]
Business

Osibanjo, others chart path to SMEs’ growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Leading consumer goods company in Nigeria, P&G, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment (FMITI) and the Bank of Industry (BoI), has provided access to trainings for over 700 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). During the 2021 P&G – BoI SME Academy themed: ‘SME Development and Growth as a Precursor to Nation […]
Business

Aisuebeogun: How Nigeria loses billion dollars to foreign carriers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Richard Aisubeogun, disclosed that the demise of some Nigerian airlines and cessation of international routes by Arik, Bellview, Medview, Virgin Nigeria and others has robbed the nation of billions of dollars and foreign exchange as a result of skewed Bilateral Air Services Agreements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica