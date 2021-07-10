Experts proffer ways to restart Nigerian tourism

The Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) last week held its Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The two – day event attracted various members and stakeholders from across the country and outside the country, with government officials from local, state and federal levels in attendance.

It is significant to note that what was paramount to the association was the business of tourism and how to once again ignite tourism, which is their core business and vocation, given that tourism has taken the back stage since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. Once year after and post COVID – 19, the issues associated with its and the lockdown that was introduced in its wake, serious minded tourism countries are preoccupied with how to restart their tourism and get their economy afloat once again.

It is in this wise that NATOP thought it necessary to focus attention on the Nigerian tourism as reflected in the theme of the tourism conference, which was: ‘Restarting Tourism in Nigeria: A New Template. Three prominent speakers featured in the presentation; Akanimo Udofia, an oil and gas magnate, who gave a keynote address; Mrs. Catherine Afeku, former Minister of Tourism and Arts, Ghana and Ambassador Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market and member of the board of trustees of NATOP as well as George Uriese, the chief operating officer of Ibom Air, represented by the group manager, marketing and communication, Mrs. Annie Essienette.

Akanimo Udofia: Tourism is better, bigger than oil

Akanimo Udofia, who is a big player in the oil and gas sector, and chief executive officer of Desicon Engineering Limited, who delivered the keynote, enlivened the hall with his insightful and captivating as well as inspiring presentation, playing down the focus on oil and gas while playing – up the importance of tourism.

In his words, ‘‘tourism is better and bigger than oil because it is more resources earning,’’ adding that: ‘‘Tourism is our future.’’ While commending Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his industrialisation of the state, which he said is paving the way for tourism to thrive, he enjoined NATOP and everyone to pay serious attention to tourism, which he said is the gold of the future.

Saying that: ‘‘As we thrive to build a better future for our children, we must understand that oil and gas will not take us anywhere.’’ He added that the economic importance of tourism cannot be understated as it has huge potential to deliver on investment and create a better future for everyone. For the oil and gas magnate of over 30 years standing, he is passionate about and in love with tourism, because in his words: ‘‘Tourism is an area that I am deeply passionate about because it represents one of the world’s leading sectors that generates sustainable revenue as well as also being a major wealth and job creator. ‘‘It enhances sustainable economic growth in any society owing to the considerable macroeconomic benefits associated with a successful tourism industry. Given our rich cultural heritage and Akwa Ibom, has great potential, to leverage this rich and diverse culture.

‘‘Today, we are all gathered here for this reason because we share as common purpose to steer the course towards realising this great potential by exploring how to revive tourism and generate greater success in this sector in our celebcountry. ‘ ‘ F u r – thermore, this conference is important to all of us because it provides an opportunity for us to explore strategies and approaches that ensure we remain competitive and relevant on the stage of tourism.’’ To drive home the need for Nigeria to develop as a choice tourist destination, he highlighted some of the countries across the globe, including Africa, reaping big from tourism.

The list include: Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Sao Tome and Principe. Concluding his presentation, he enjoined everyone to work together to unlock the prosperity of Nigeria. ‘‘We must therefore, continue to join hands to unlock the prosperity that visitors and investors will help our positioned youth to harness,’’ he said. He state further that: ‘‘It is my strong belief that gatherings like this are vital for increasing our cooperation and understanding of how we can combine knowledge and best practices to create more sustainable and successful tourism, which fosters a sense of renewed pride in our nature and in our beautiful state, Akwa Ibom.’’

Catherine Afeku: Use Ghana’s template on ‘Bridge of No Return’ to restart your tourism

Former Ghana Tourism Minister for Tourism and Art, Catherine Afeku, presented a stimulating paper on ‘Bridge of No Return,’ which was the name of the project instituted by Ghana through her ministry in 2018, tagged ‘the year of return’ to welcome home Africans in Diaspora. She began by expressing great delight in experiencing the warmth and hospitality of Akwa Ibom, a state she was visiting for the first time. ‘‘It is my first time in your state and I am overwhelmed by the warmth and great hospitality of Akwa Ibom.

It was a wonderful decision to host the 5ft NATOP AGM here, this will definitely help restart of tourism in Nigeria,’’ said Afeku. According to her: ‘‘The new template for tourism growth in Nigeria begins here at Uyo. My task today is quite simple, it is to share our experiences from Ghana and h o w the Ghana tourism t e m – plate, which is still a work in progress was ignited with the commemoration of the Year of Return Programme from 2018 to 2019.’’ With this, Afeku underscored how the success of the programme helped to ignite Ghana’s tourism and economy.

The programme still generates interest and drives traffic to her country, she noted. ‘‘In 2018, the government of Ghana tasked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of which I was the chief servant (Cabinet Minister) at that time to put together a programme to welcome the descendants of our long-lost relatives back home. That was the beginning of a year – long celebration of the Year of Return in 2019, to commemorate the 400th year anniversary and to celebrate the resilient descendants of survivors of the slave trade.’’ She disclosed that her country and Nigeria share the same history of slave trade as both landscapes are dotted with relics of the era.

Akwa Ibom, she said has a rich dose of these relics, which should be latched on to draw home Africans of Nigerian descent in The Diaspora not as tourists but as relatives, family and friends. ‘‘In the same vein you have the Bridge of No Return where your long-lost relatives crossed to go to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean,’’ she said. This is even as she enjoined the people to: ‘‘Use this bridge to welcome them home, just like we did in Ghana, not as tourists, not as visitors but as relatives who were long gone and returning and they are many.

That was the turning point in the narrative. ‘‘We recorded close to a million people of African descent who came home, the emphasis is on home. In an effort to restart tourism in Nigeria from here at Uyo, please make it a conscious effort to tap into the greatest source market in the world. ‘‘The Diaspora. People of African descent across the globe are in their millions and they can be tourists in Europe and Asia but coming to Africa should be packaged differently. They are coming home, make them feel that genuine sense of belonging and welcome, that will get you the repeat business and beyond.

To make the programme work for Nigeria, she pointed attention to some other things that need to be done by the government and the people by taking a cue from the experience of her country. ‘‘Engage the Diaspora communities in the key source markets, which we did. We visited the Caribbean Islands, United Kingdom, Latin America and the USA. During our familiarisation tours under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry of Ghana.

‘‘We discovered more relatives with very similar cultural habits, mannerisms and cuisines that were definitely West African, more Ghanaian and Nigerian than any other country in West Africa.’’ To Nigerian tour operators, she said: ‘‘Link the Bridge of No Return to the narrative as operators in the tourism sector, there is ample evidence that some of our relatives were taken away 400 years ago from here and they walked on this very bridge never to return. ‘‘So now that you are inviting them back home, reconnect the history, create heritage tours around the theme of the “Return” and you will amaze yourselves the opportunities that abound.

‘‘Especially now with race relations at its all-time low in the Diaspora communities, the onslaught of COVID-19 and a gradual awareness of Africa as the last frontier, it is a good time to restart tourism as a potential antidote to job creation in Nigeria. ‘‘Also, you can review and if it works for you, adopt some of our policies that enticed the Return of the Diaspora to Ghana.

The government of Ghana has an immigration policy specifically geared towards the relocation process for the Diaspora. ‘‘It is called Right of Abode, where people of African descent will by law apply for the right to reside in Ghana and gradually within the law work on the transition to naturalisation. Citizenship Act, 2000 (Act 591). ‘‘So again, the emphasis is on relatives not tourists, who wish to move to Akwa Ibom will have the opportunity to do so to bring back their acquired skills, the investments and most importantly experience the sense of belonging that can only be felt on the continent starting from the bridge at Akwa Ibom.’’

Akeku further outlined some of the basic things that should be done to drive the programme just as her country did and earned huge mileage from it. ‘‘I will end by giving you a few principles that worked for us in Ghana. First, do not treat the Diaspora as tourists, in the packaging of tour materials and information, to tap into that source market.

‘‘Invite them Back Home, and use the Bridge of No Return to have them symbolically walk on it to Return to the motherland. Spend time and energy to educate and repackage your selling materials on the state you wish to market, use your own celeb rities, who are from Akwa Ibom, to invite their friends in the Diaspora on a large scale to come home (we did that).

‘‘In its simplistic format, it has worked magic for our tourism numbers, but for COVID-19, I am sure we would have surpassed two million. It does not hurt to get a few Diasporas of celebrity status as special guests of the government, they can also open windows of opportunities to restart the Nigerian experience. (We did that as well) ‘‘Finally, lobby for friendly policies and tax incentives from government to support the tourism sector, encourage tour operators to be more professional, sell the country in a positive manner and showcase what is great and strong about Akwa Ibom State and all of Nigeria.’’

Ikechi Uko: Why Nigerians travel, where they go to, what we should do

Ikechi Uko, who next took the podium draw attention to some of the features that should interest tour operators in putting together tour packages to attract Nigerians to tour Nigeria, using the big data to drive home his point. According to him, the top 15 destinations that Nigerians patronised in 2019, were: Dubai, (United Arab Emirates), London (United Kingdom), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Guangzhou (China), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Johannesburg (South Africa), New York (USA), Istanbul (Turkey), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Houston (USA), Delhi (India), Nairobi (Kenya), Beirut (Lebanon), Toronto (Canada) and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

The Percentage Distribution by Region: Middle East (43%), Europe (27%), Africa (10.2%), Americas (10%) and Asia (9%). Ranking by Type: The major drivers of international outbound travel and tourism in Nigeria are: Leisure/Shopping (60%), Religion, Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR), Trade and Business. So, Nigeria has a blueprint for developing tourism by using the identified boosters.

