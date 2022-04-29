Experts: Regenerative agric buffers to global food systems

To promote sustainable agriculture and boost food security globally, agric experts have harped on the need to embrace regenerative agricultural practices, saying it is key to a resilient food system at this period of worsening food crisis globally. Specifically, the Co-Founder, Centre for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems, California State University, Chico, Professor Tim LaSalle, stated this at a webinar titled: “Regenerative Agriculture: Transforming Our Farming & Food System,” organised by the Harvard Alumni for Agriculture and Food Association in collaboration with the Harvard Alumni for Climate and the Environment, Harvard Alumni Architectural and Urban Society, and Harvard Business School Business and Environment Initiative.

LaSalle described regenerative agriculture as a holistic land management practice that sequesters carbon to restore soil health and biodiversity through a variety of techniques, such as fungal dominant compost application, cover crops, and other sustainable farming and grazing practices. Speaking on the benefits, he listed a threefold advantage including reduction in carbon emissions, improved water retention and increased productivity. LaSalle, therefore, called for a widespread adoption of regenerative agriculture to encourage preservation of human health. On his part, Chief Operations Officer, FarmTogether, David Chan, said as the world grapples with a rapidly growing population, as well as the changing climate, natural resources were being threatened, adding that the farms of the future must produce up to 70 per cent more food, while using less land than before. He said: “There’s one clear solution to this, which is sustainable farmland management that can be achieved through regenerative agriculture.

“Our current agricultural system is failing us. It’s high time we build toward a stronger, healthier, more equitable and resilient one.” Also, the President and Chief Executive Officer, Farm Foundation, Shari Rogge- Fidler, stressed that the focus of regenerative agriculture was on soil health improvement in contrast with present day’s dominant industrial model.

“Industrial agricultural practices like tillage, monocropping, fallowing and the heavy use of chemical and fossil fuel produced fertilisers destroy the soil and lead to erosion. “Carbon is naturally stored in the soil, damaging the soil and losing it to erosion which prevents agricultural lands from sequestering carbon and fighting climate change. “Regenerative agriculture principles and practices focus on building soil health which restores and protects carbon sink, and help to fight climate change,” Fidler added. Meanwhile, the agric experts agreed that the major causes of soil destruction included chemical- heavy farming techniques, deforestation, which increases erosion, and global warming, reaching a consensus on the adoption of regenerative agriculture for sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

