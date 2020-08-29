…experts score President low amid coronavirus crisis

Following the unveiling of what appeared to be his exit strategy a few days ago, financial experts in the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up efforts aimed at boosting the economy. In separate chats with Saturday Telegraph, the experts said the coronavirus crisis has cast a shadow over the President’s performance, advising him to focus on fixing the economy as this will be the key determinant of his legacy.

Assessing the President’s records in office so far and what he expected of him in his remaining three years in office, the Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said it is difficult to assess the President’s performance at this time because he lost a lot of time in his first term.

“It was like after trying so hard to get into office, he decided to take his time when he finally achieved his ambition. For example, it took him over six months to form his cabinet. And even when he did, the people he appointed were people he could have appointed from day one; they were people who only got their appointments as a reward for helping him into office. “There were also the frequent clashes with the national assembly which prevented a lot of things from being done with the speed they deserved. The economy did not fare well.

So when the first term ended, many people scored him below average. “No matter the excuses that were made for him, it was clear he performed below expectations as far as Nigerians are concerned. Even if you look at the critical oil sector, there was not much change in terms of transparency in that sector.

“He got a second term and people thought that things will be run differently; he now has people in charge at the National Assembly. And there have been some positive changes. For instance, after so many years, we have returned to the January –December budget cycle.

“The 2020 budget is the first in a long while for which implementation commenced in January. The government also has an Economic Sustainability Plan(ESP). Unfortunately, given the COVID-19 crisis, we are not too sure how the effective the plan will be.

“The fact is that Nigeria has never had a problem in designing economic blueprints. We have had Vision 2010, Vision 2020. The issue has always been with the will to implement. Even if you take the annual budgets, there is no cash backing.” Also assessing the President’s performance, a former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Nzekwe, said: “He (Buhari) rode on a mantra of fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and fixing the economy. “On corruption, although we have seen charges being brought against a lot of people, we have also seen many of the accused persons leaving the courts as free men and women due to lack of diligent prosecution. So, for his remaining years in office, the President should ensure that this is addressed.

“The economy, which was already struggling before the outbreak of the coronavirus, has been hard hit by the crisis. The reason is that we still don’t have the necessary infrastructure such as good roads and power to drive the economy. “You can’t have a digital economy without reliable power supply. Even though we hear the government has signed a contract with Siemens to improve power supply, the fact is that the country still has serious issues with the provision of electricity. “On insecurity, it has been very bad.

Apart from the Boko Haram menace in the North-East, Nigerians are facing serious challenges from bandits and kidnappers all over the country. The government has to step up efforts to ensure that our security forces are able to deal with the challenge because it is affecting the economy.”

On his part, a Professor of Finance and visiting Professor of Forensics, Copper Stone University, Zambia, Prof. Richard Mayungbe, said any assessment of the President’s performance in office so far must take off from an analysis of the challenges that he inherited. He said: “Although the country is still facing security challenges, we must remember that before the President assumed office, we used to have widespread bombing of churches, motorparks and so on by Boko Haram.”

