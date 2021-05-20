News

Experts seek 30km/hour speed limits to reduce auto crashes

Regina Otokpa

Disturbed by the high number of fatalities recorded from auto crashes on Nigerian roads, experts drawn from within and outside the country have advocated a downward review from the current speed limit of 50km/hour to 30km/hour in places where pedestrians and cyclists mix with traffic. Road traffic injuries were the 8th leading cause of death worldwide and were now the number one cause of death among children and young adults aged between five and 29 years old. The call was made during the launch of the sixth UN Global Road Safety Week in Abuja with the theme; ‘Managing speed’ with the slogan ‘Street for Life’ organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and related agencies to celebrate the global annual UN National road safety week.

Permanent Secretary, General Service Office, Dr Nnamdi Mbaeri, who said the increasing rate of fatalities and disabilities from road traffic accidents in Nigeria had become a cause of concern to all stakeholders, called for an urgent intervention from the government, policymakers, law enforcement agencies and road users at large. Mbaeri, who represented the Secretary General of the Federation, said: “A holistic approach in road safety management is needed to reduce the numbers of fatalities on Nigeria roads

Our Reporters

