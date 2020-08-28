Business

Experts seek inclusive partnership to achievie SDGs

Economic experts have called for inclusive partnership between the government and private sectors to enable the country achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The experts, who spoke yesterday at the Lafarge Africa Plc Sustainability webinar with the theme “Co- Creating Value Through Best Practices in Private Public Partnership and Impact Assessment for the SDGs,” noted that scalable and impactful partnership would help to a large extent in achieving the development plans. Executive Director, United Nations (UN) Global Impact, Sanda Ojiambo, said she Nigeria had made progress on sustainable development goals.

“Am delighted for the accelerating impact of the SDG’s in the country, it has become a platform to advancing national development goals. Sustainability reporting has also been taken by companies listed on the Stock Exchange. If COVID-19 response is done appropriately, it will trigger economic partnership and lead to gender equality,” she said. Ojiambo noted that to achieve the SDGs, there is the need for collaboration among government, private sectors and civil societies.

“No one entity can achieve the development; there is need for unity to move forward. Very intentional partnership is required. All partnership should start from neutrality not winners take all. One of the challenges of partnership is when there is no shared vision and trust. There should be trust in corporate leaderships, without trust, the world will not be impacted, we need to look for all-inclusive partnership,” she said. A former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido, speaking at the event, said: “ We have a situation that bothers everyone, we have pre-existing condition before COVID-19, we have a country that is passing India as poverty capital in the world.

