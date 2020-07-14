Experts seek integration of RH into essential services



…say effective family planning needs data

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the World Population Day 2020, the Head of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Lagos, Dr. Omolaso Omosehin has called for the integration of Reproductive Health (RH) care into essential services.

To this end, the UNFPA boss in Lagos, said it was imperative that both federal and state governments should not stop the provision of RH services, especially during this period of lockdown and restriction of movement occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

He made the call during a virtual conference to mark the World Population Day 2020, orgnised by the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN). The theme of the conference is “Putting The Breaks on COVID-19: How To Safeguard Health And Rights Of Women And Girls Now”.

RH or sexual health addresses the reproductive processes, functions and system at all stages of life. United Nations (UN) agencies claim sexual and reproductive health includes physical, as well as psychological well-being vis-a-vis sexuality. RH implies that people are able to have a responsible, satisfying and safer sex life and that they have the capability to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so.

Omosehin said the UNFPA was working with both federal and state governments as well as ministries of health, to make them incorporate RH into their list of essential services, which is the most important thing at this time of Coronavirus pandemic. RH services should not stop, he added.

According to him, “Pregnancies will not stop because of COVID-19; women will not stop giving birth because of COVID-19; and gender based violence (GBV) will not stop because of COVID-19.”

Therefore, he reasoned that RH services should be mainstreamed into essential services in various states. “Services should continue to go on, he said, adding, “A lot of services including RH care provision are currently being reviewed to improve access to services.

“We are looking at best practices; we are discussing this with governments to see how they can incorporate this into their programmes as well.”

He said the UNFPA was committed to ensure that every unmet need in family planning is met and that GBV was brought to zero level. “We want to see that no woman dies from preventable maternal death,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman, the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Dr. Ejike Oji said there was no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic, the arising lockdown and the restriction of movement that it prompted, disrupted the supply of family planning commodities.

However, as part of activities to redress the trend, he stressed that federal and state governments must begin to generate data without which no country can plan appropriately.

Oji said, “Nigeria should start gathering data; we should not copy and paste what is happening in other places.

While highlighting the importance of generating data, he reasoned that without data we cannot plan.

Oji also said people living with disability were not getting family planning services as they should because the society forgets that they were there.

He consequently called on all relevant stakeholders to ensure that minority groups should not be forgotten as regards service delivery. “Everyone including people with disability should be included among those that get family planning services.”

