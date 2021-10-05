Experts seek path to tackle $30bn aviation infrastructure deficit

Experts in the aviation industry are of the view that a lot needs to be done to close the gap on the aviation infrastructure deficit in the country.

They are of the view that to achieve the feat, there must be a commitment to funding infrastructure.

It is estimated that Nigeria needs a whopping $30 billion to tackle and replace decrepit infrastructure at most of the country’s airports, especially the four big aerodromes in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano, obsolete navigational and security equipment.

Failure to address the infrastructural deficit had continued to prevent the country from maximising the potentialities accruing from the aviation industry.

They said there was a need for both the federal and state governments to have a commitment to aviation infrastructure development.

Aside from that, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had said that due to the fast-growing passenger traffic projected to rise to 7.8 billion in 2036, there was need to urgently address infrastructure challenges in order to secure the industry’s future.

A former President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Dr. Bernard Olumuyiwa Aliu, disclosed that infrastructure in the sector needed to be given priority in the scheme of things and must be a part of national development policy.

Aliu, who is also the founder and President of International Partners for Aviation Development, Innovation, and Sustainability (iPADIS), said lack of corporate governance and best management practice, vibrant liberalised market, socio-economic stability, as well as institutional, legal, and regulatory monitoring were some factors that militate against investments in the aviation industry that can lead to infrastructural growth.

He gave his submissions virtually while participating at the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART) third quarter Breakfast Business meeting themed: “Funding Aviation Infrastructure Deficit in Nigeria Using Private Capital: Chalchange lenges and Prospects.”

According to him, apart from prioritising aviation, government needs to recognise air transport as a catalyst and major contributor to economic growth, sustainability and synergy with other sectors – tourism, trade, finance and public health inclusive.

The iPADIS founder stated that it doesn’t matter the ownership or source of funding, but corporate governance had become a cultural problem in Nigeria, considering the fact that Nigerians are in the Diaspora helping other countries with their infrastructure challenges and getting applause.

Aliu, as former President of Council of ICAO has always spoken on the need for Africa to urgently address its aviation infrastructure gaps, given current and high levels of awareness of how air connectivity has become such a unique and indispensable catalyst for socio-economic growth on this continent.

In his remark at the 2019 Aviation Infrastructure for Africa Gap Analysis Workshop held in Montreal and Abuja, he said ICAO’s long-term traffic forecasts indicated that passenger and freight traffic for the African region was expected to grow by 4.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent annually through 2035.

Currently accounting for four per cent of global air transport services, Africa presents the highest potential for growth out of all of ICAO’s global regions.

He said: “But rapidly-expanding air traffic and enhanced air connectivity can only be sustained with continued investment and development for aviation infrastructure, capacity, and technology, supported by a regulatory framework which is ICAO compliant and therefore harmonised with other states and regions.”

President of ASRTI, Dr. Gbenga Olowo, emphasised the need for the country to begin to address the existing infrastructure challenges and take advantage of existing improvement prospects.

Olowo said that the ART had repeatedly treated the topic of infrastructure deficit since 2015, but raised more questions instead of the solutions.

He said: ”ART has repeatedly treated this topic since 2015 almost every year. But where are we? Who is doing what? How has the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) delivered on its Key Performance Index (KPI)? And how transparent? How easy is the much-touted ‘ease of doing business’?

”We hear Nigeria is in a debt trap with galloping interest rate, inflation and battered exChalchange rate through continuous borrowing for infrastructure. What are the impediments that scare away would be private investors from Nigeria (especially Nigerian born investors who are doing exploits in other economies?”

However, Professor Bamidele Badejo of the Department of Geography, Olabisi Onabanjo University said even though there was a need for private capital investment in aviation infrastructure, the Infrastructure Concession & Regulatory Commission (ICRC) should collaborate with the industry to first identify specific existing deficits while the private capital entrepreneurs must make full disclosures of their assets and liabilities and prove their competences before approval as against what has happened over the years that contributed to failure of public private partnerships on infrastructure.

