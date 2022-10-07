Experts seek true varsity autonomy, others to solve Africa’s education issues

In renewed efforts to find sustainable solutions to the challenges confronting higher education in Nigeria and other African countries, experts in the sector have called for true University autonomy amongst others.

At an international symposium convened virtually to mark the birthday of Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Wednesday, the over 160 experts drawn from 14 countries noted that was one way of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Some of the lead speakers at the symposium with the theme “Grand Challenges Facing University Education in Africa: Taming the Dragon included; Prof. Peter Okebukola, Executive Secretary National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority of The Gambia Prof. Gibril Jaw; Chairman, Committee of Pro- Chancellors of Federal Universities, Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs, amongst others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...