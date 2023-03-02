Experts set economic agenda for incoming administration

Few days to the emergence of Nigeria’s new president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, analysts finance experts have itemised priority areas to engage the new administration. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Barring any hitch in vote sorting in the presidential election, the winner, who is to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, will emerge this week.

The electoral processes had cruised to its peak last Saturday, February 25, 2023, with the conduct of presidential and federal legislature’s elections. Whoever emerges Nigeria’s next president among the three frontline contenders All Progressives Congress (APC) of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has heap of economic load to shoulder.

Economy is the most important agenda that has resonated in the campaign blueprint of the flag bearer of each political party. The 2023 general elections were held amid dimensional challenges facing Africa’s biggest nation. The advent of COVID-19 was a devastating hit on the country’s economy.

The country is grappling with heightened insecurity across the landscape, manifesting in kidnapping, banditry and farmers/ headers clashes. There is the issue of fuel subsidy policy which retention has left a gaping hole in the treasury. There is raging debate around monetary policy that refuses to slide.

There is contention around the subsisting exchange rate system; there is the agelong debate around restructuring of Nigerian structure to a compact and workable size. The nation is confronted with high poverty and unemployment rates. The new president will need to take bold and decisive measures to address the pile up of challenges.

Evaluating Tinubu’s engagement with private sector

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is formidable and a strong contender for the presidency. A two-time Lagos governor and a former senator, Tinubu had held series of engagements with the various segments of public in the pursuit of his presidential ambition on the platform of APC. He used the opportunity to present his economic blueprint if he emerges the president. One of such engagements was the one he held recently with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). The special presidential session was tagged ‘Economic Group Presidential Dialogue on Nigeria’s economy.’ Tinubu places a premium on securing the nation as first priority. He noted that before economic recovery could be achieved the nation must be secured. “To achieve the economy we seek, we must resolve the pressing security issues. No nation can flourish with terrorists and kidnappers in their midst. My core belief is that the private sector must be the prime driver of economic progress. “However, the government establishes the framework within which the private sector must operate. If that framework is sound, the private sector will flourish. If the framework is frail or incomplete, then the private sector will struggle,” he submitted. He added that his administration would, immediately after getting to office, address monetary and trade reforms to effectively increase domestic production, thus serving to curb imported inflation, and to ensure better macro-economic stability by accelerating inclusive growth and job creation across Nigeria. To achieve this, he listed principles that would guide their plans and policies, saying that the principles include how to tackle inflation, petrol subsidy, which he said had overstayed its shelf life and monetary policy. He continued: “I do not hold to the mainstream view that all forms of inflation are best tackled by interest rate hikes and shrinking the economy. Supply induced inflation does not lend itself to this harsh medicine, just as one does not cure a headache by plucking out one’s eye. “I do not embrace the conventional wisdom that fiscal deficits by the national government are inherently bad. All governments, especially in this era of fiat currency, run secular budget deficits. This is an inherent part of modern governance. The most powerful and wealthiest governments run deficits, as do the poorest nations. “A budget deficit is not necessarily bad. Look at the Japanese example with high government borrowing and low inflation.” The real issue is whether deficit spending is productive or not. Unproductive deficit spending is a compound negative. Especially if backed by excessive borrowing of foreign currency. This is not classroom economics but it is the lesson of the real economic history of nations. “It is based on this idea that I believe we must remove the PMS subsidy immediately. It has outlived its shelf life as a public good. We will neither subsidise neighboring countries’ fuel consumption nor allow a select few to reap windfall profits and hoard products. “And the subsidy money will not be ‘saved’ because that means elimination from the economy. Instead, we will redirect the funds into public infrastructure, transportation, affordable housing, education and health, and strengthen the social safety net for the poorest of the poor, thus averting increased security challenges. “Fiscal policy will be the main driver. Monetary policy is weaker and a less effective instrument. Bad monetary policy is, of course, destructive. But even good monetary policy cannot carry the load the fiscal arm can. Thus, we must steadily remove ourselves from the fiction of tying our budgets to dollar denominated oil revenue,” Tinubu added.

Economic rebirth as Atiku cardinal policy

For Atiku Abubakar, he is prioritising the economy if he becomes Nigeria’s next president. According to him, “many of the challenges facing our dear country are connected to poor economic performance and its consequences for our people. It is critical, therefore, that we get the economy right.” An experienced businessman, the former Nigeria’s Vice-President said righting wrongs afflicting the economy was his priority. “As I have been a private business man for a long time and have also been a public servant at the highest level of decisionmaking and implementation. Thus, I feel comfortable among captains of industry and public sector economists and practitioners. And I am uniquely positioned to understand the economic challenges facing the country and what we must do to get our economy growing, provide jobs, incomes and wealth for our people and thereby reduce hunger, unemployment and related social problems, including insecurity. “When we create economic opportunities for our people it will have a significant positive impact on social cohesion and national security,” he said. Atiku said increased jobs and income opportunities would reduce the likelihood of youths being involved in crime, violence and conflict motivated by the manipulation of religious or ethnic differences. “Our country is in transition as the APC leaves the stage and, with your support and goodwill, the PDP takes over in May this year. Therefore, you have a responsibility to take stock of the assets (if there are any) and liabilities (which will be massive) of the APC administration,” he noted.

Debt restructuring, liberalising forex regime as Obi’s priority

On his part, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Obi, is a strong contender for the position. The former Governor of Anambra State had crisscrossed the country to market his candidature. He has had engagements with various interest groups. Like his APC presidential candidate, the former Anambra State governor had his session with NESG where he unfolded LP economic blue print. According to him, Nigeria’s creditors will be properly engaged for debt restructuring and possible cancellation. He said that his administration would work with the CBN to reduce the ‘ways and means’ to what allowable under the law and for a more transparent and liberalized foreign exchange market. According to him, the cost of governance will be drastically reduced, and further reforms implemented to ensure that we have a fit for the purpose size of the government. He touted a new budgeting system enshrined on the tenets of public accountability, objective setting, and program implementation which will be utilised and supervised by the office of the President. “We will strive towards a zero-based national budget to overcome the mindset and reality of past non-performing national budgets routinely hampered by budgetary deficit overhangs,” he said. “In addition to the above, all security agencies, EFCC and ICPC will be strengthened to support our determination to fight and significantly reduce corruption,” he said. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party said he would restore Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability through the removal of oil and other opaque subsidies, fiscal and monetary policies are properly and transparently aligned in line with our vision for a new Nigeria.

Experts set agenda for new president

Analysts and economists told New Telegraph that what lies ahead was a serious business for whoever takes over from the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari. Professor Uche Uwaleke, Nigeria’s first professor of capital market, said removal of fuel subsidy was a priority for the next president. “In the area of fiscal policy, I expect the new government to move swiftly to deal with the issue of fuel subsidy. This should result in a lot of savings and improve the country’s fiscal position in view of the huge debt burden. “On the monetary front, there’s a need to inject more transparency in the forex market through elimination of multiple exchange rates. This should have the effect of boosting investors’ confidence in the economy and attracting foreign investments required to create jobs. “To this end, the first step I expect the new President to take is to have a team of competent people by ensuring that round pegs are put in round holes in his appointments which should reflect the federal character. I also expect that he should immediately roll out his economic blueprint which should be in line with the National Development Plan. Central to this economic agenda should be decentralizing the provision of infrastructure, especially power as well as security,” Uwaleke advised. An expert in finance and wealth management, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, shared a similar perspective with Uwaleke on a number of areas to prioritise by the new president. He said: “The president-elect should first look at the CBN’s policies for taming inflation with a view to making some fundamental changes in naira redesign policy, exchange rate policy that allows market forces determine the rate, encourage CBN to look at the continuous increase in the MPR, which has not tamed inflation. “The president-elect should set up a committee to look at the removal of fuel subsidy with palliative measures put in place to ameliorate the suffering of the people. There should be an immediate meeting of energy sector stakeholders to look at the issues affecting adequate delivery of energy to the industrial sector as well as high electricity tariffs imposed on Nigerians. He should organise a think tank session on how to address the mass exodus of Nigerians professionals leaving the country in droves. Finally, the “President-elect should critically review our agricultural policies because we have not achieved much success that can boost the economy and reduce poverty in the land,” he advocated. Last line Whoever emerges Nigeria’s next president in the ongoing electoral process should make the economy and security the most important issues to speedily tackle.

