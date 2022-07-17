News

Experts set to train automotive journalists July 29

All is now set for this year’s edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Training/Capacity Building programme scheduled to take place on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel Essential, located on International Airport road, Lagos.

The training Committee said the programme is geared towards the growth of the automotive industry in Nigeria and globally.

 

This year’s training/capacity programme anchored on the theme: Accelerating Automobile Industry Recovery Strategy in Post COVID-19 Era; is part of the motoring journalists’ contributions towards the growth of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Well grounded facilitators expected to take charge during the training programmes are Prof Charles Asenime of the Transport department, Lagos  State University, Yusuf Aweda Jimoh Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist, Network and Software Engineer.

While Prof Asenime will speak on: Steps for Quick Auto Industry Recovery, Post Covid-19; Engr. Jimoh will take on the participants on: Managing Reports under Remote and Hybrid Workplaces.

Chairperson of the training committee, Ms Julie Chi-Nwaoha said the oneday training programme would enrich and expand the knowledge of motoring journalists in not only the topics slated but in general automotive industry trends.

She added that this edition is going to be very unique as it is coming at a time when most stakeholders are recovering rapidly from the effects of Covid-19 which put the industry on its toes in the past few years.

 

