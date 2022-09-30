Business

Experts task CBN on local remedies to curb inflation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Experts task CBN on local remedies to curb inflation

Financial experts have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider local solutions to the rising inflation against the frequent change of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). The two experts, Mrs Lolade Adesola with L.A. Consult and Mr Tunji Adepeju, spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday. Adesola said the policy was to reduce excess liquidity in the economy, because CBN believed that it was what has been driving inflation. She said that the policy might not work in the country because, adding “the situation is what is called ‘Stagflation’; this is because we don’t have the economic growth along with the inflation.

“Now that the interest rate has been increased and makes the cost of borrowing so high, it will make it really difficult for small businesses to borrow for production; again, this will lead to stagflation in economic growth. “The approach is a textbook solution to inflation. “I don’t really know if that would work because we don’t have ordinary inflation in Nigeria, but stagflation,” Adesola said. She said that the way forward would be to continue to have intervention funds; bring in cheaper loans for targeted sectors of the economy. “If those ones continue to borrow cheaply, maybe it will work. “But, if we just do a blanket increase in the interest rate across all sectors, it may actually compound our problems,” Adesola said. Contributing, Mr Tunji Adepeju, a Financial Consultant, said the rationale behind the increase was best known to the committee on MPR. Adepeju said that the present economic hardship was a global issue. According to him, this solution is similar to what the United Kingdom Government did. But to the ordinary man, I think this is a wrong step.

“There is no way you will increase the interest rate and it would lead to more inflation. “We started from 11 per cent. It moved to 14 per cent in July and now 15.5 per cent, because it couldn’t achieve what they wanted it to achieve. “The MPR rate will still increase by their next meeting. “Inflation is an increase in prices of goods and services. For businesses, an additional charge on the loan rate will be added to the cost of production which will drive prices of goods and services up,” Adepeju said. He said inflation in the country was cost push and not demand-driven, adding that the cost of inputs, diesel, transportation and other materials used in production have the culminating effects on the selling price.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC: Commodity exchanges’ll facilitate devt, enhance financial inclusion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Commodity exchanges have been described as critical to enabling investment diversification, risk management, price discovery and transactional efficiency which will in turn create jobs and facilitate economic development among other benefits.   The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yiguda, stated this at a one day stakeholder sensitisation workshop on commodity standards organised by […]
Business

Intl’ travel: Nigeria’s risky dance as pressure mounts

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

    The slow re-opening of international airspace by Nigeria and other nations boils down to trust. Countries are rebuilding relationships under enormous economic pressure, while keeping a wary eye on a virus that’s not going away soon, WOLE SHADARE writes     Mounting pressure After months of lockdown of borders, Nigeria that seemed to […]
Business

Opened borders: Ghanaian traders brace for trade with Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) are bracing themselves to take advantage of the reopened Nigeria’s land borders. Citi Business News quoted the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, as saying that the border reopening was a plausible move for his members. “It is very good for us to start again […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica