Experts task FG on N1bn cancer fund disbursement, utilisation

Experts in the health sector have called on the Federal Government to ensure timely disbursement and utilisation of the N1 billion approved for the prevention, treatment and control of cancer in the country.

Speaking at a media engagement titled ‘Sustainable Financing for Cancer Control and Prevention in Nigeria,’ they noted that the N1 billion presently laying fallow at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was a total of two separate budgetary allocations approved by the National Assembly in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Coordinator Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr. Aminu Magashi, who noted that the National Assembly had allocated and approved N729, 861,797 million in 2020 and an additional N294, 081,336 million in 2021, explained that the budget cycle for the 2020 funds would elapse on March 31, 2021.

While noting that the funds with specific focus on breast, cervical and prostate cancer was yet to get a clear financing mechanism, he lamented that the major challenge was not in funding, but how to utilise allocated and approved resources to better the lives of Nigerians.

However, the Consultant Special Grade2 , National Cancer Control Plan (NCPP), Dr. Bitrus Deborah, has said there were on-going modalities to aid disbursement of the N729 million approved in 2020.

“We are still working out a modality but our plan is that over 90 per cent of the funds will be disbursed to the institutions we engage for the treatment of cancer while the remaining fund will be used for the secretariat monitoring and evaluation, independent verification by the steering committee in order to administer effectively the funds that have been appropriated.”

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Dr Yusuf Sununu, who noted that for the first time, 75 percent of funds allocated to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) were approved, also raised concerns that the only constraint was its utilisation.

President/CEO, Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr Adamu Umar, who raised concerns over the 2020 GLOBOCAN report which estimated 124,815 new cases of cancer, was recorded with at least 78,899 in Nigeria, called for collaborative efforts between governments and relevant stakeholders.

